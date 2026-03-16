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RITES Limited Supports Redevelopment of Battery-Operated ‘Van Rani’ Toy Train at Sanjay Gandhi National Park
(MENAFN- mslgroup) Gurugram, March 14, 2026: RITES Ltd., a leading Transport Infrastructure Consultancy and Engineering firm, has supported the redevelopment of the iconic Van Rani Toy Train at Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai. The upgraded toy train was inaugurated today by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, in the presence of Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, Minister for Information Technology and Cultural Affairs Ashish Shelar, and Chairman of the Self Redevelopment Authority Pravin Darekar, marking the revival of one of the city’s most popular attractions.
The Redevelopment of Toy Train Project was undertaken by the Maharashtra Forest Department, with RITES Limited serving as the project consultant. Completed within 12 months at an approximate cost of ₹35 crore, the project brings back the beloved attraction with modern, environmentally sustainable technology.
The redeveloped toy train operates on a 2.3-km narrow-gauge (762 mm) track connecting Krishnagiri and Teenmurthy stations, passing through scenic forest landscapes and an artificial tunnel along the alignment. Two toy trains have been introduced, one Vista Dome type and one open-type train, each consisting of one engine and four passenger coaches, with a total passenger capacity of 80 passengers.
(Shri Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Government of India inaugurating Van Rani Toy Train)
A key highlight of the redevelopment is the transition from a diesel locomotive to a fully battery-operated system, ensuring a quiet, eco-friendly and sustainable transport solution within the national park.
The toy train had remained non-operational since May 2021 after sustaining damage during Cyclone Tauktae. Restoration work commenced in August 2024, including rehabilitation of tracks, stations and tunnel infrastructure.
With its revival, the Van Rani Toy Train, redeveloped with consultancy support from RITES Limited, is expected to once again become a major attraction for families, children and tourists visiting Sanjay Gandhi National Park. The scenic ride complements other popular attractions within the park, including the historic Kanheri Caves, the Lion and Tiger Safari, boating facilities and nature trails.
About RITES Limited:
RITES Limited is a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. The company has an experience spanning 50 years and undertaken projects in over 55 countries in Asia, Africa, Latin America, South America, and Middle East region.
The Redevelopment of Toy Train Project was undertaken by the Maharashtra Forest Department, with RITES Limited serving as the project consultant. Completed within 12 months at an approximate cost of ₹35 crore, the project brings back the beloved attraction with modern, environmentally sustainable technology.
The redeveloped toy train operates on a 2.3-km narrow-gauge (762 mm) track connecting Krishnagiri and Teenmurthy stations, passing through scenic forest landscapes and an artificial tunnel along the alignment. Two toy trains have been introduced, one Vista Dome type and one open-type train, each consisting of one engine and four passenger coaches, with a total passenger capacity of 80 passengers.
(Shri Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Government of India inaugurating Van Rani Toy Train)
A key highlight of the redevelopment is the transition from a diesel locomotive to a fully battery-operated system, ensuring a quiet, eco-friendly and sustainable transport solution within the national park.
The toy train had remained non-operational since May 2021 after sustaining damage during Cyclone Tauktae. Restoration work commenced in August 2024, including rehabilitation of tracks, stations and tunnel infrastructure.
With its revival, the Van Rani Toy Train, redeveloped with consultancy support from RITES Limited, is expected to once again become a major attraction for families, children and tourists visiting Sanjay Gandhi National Park. The scenic ride complements other popular attractions within the park, including the historic Kanheri Caves, the Lion and Tiger Safari, boating facilities and nature trails.
About RITES Limited:
RITES Limited is a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. The company has an experience spanning 50 years and undertaken projects in over 55 countries in Asia, Africa, Latin America, South America, and Middle East region.
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