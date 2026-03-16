Over 6 Lakh Students Appear For Class 10 Exams In Andhra Pradesh

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, March 16 (IANS) Over six lakh students are appearing in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) (Class 10) public examinations that began across Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

The examination centres were abuzz with activity since morning as students, many accompanied by their parents, reached the allotted centres much before the scheduled time.

The examination commenced at 9.30 a.m. at 3,415 centres amid elaborate arrangements made by the Board of Secondary Education.

According to officials, a total of 6,40,916 students registered for the examination. They comprise 3,28,652 boys and 3,12,264 girls. As many as 18,842 private candidates are among those appearing in the exams.

The examination is held from 9.30 a.m. to 12.45 p.m., with a duration of three hours and 15 minutes. The students were allowed into the centres at 9 a.m. after thorough frisking.

The examinations began with the First Language paper on Monday. This will be followed by the Second Language on March 18, English on March 21, Mathematics on March 23, Physical Science on March 25, Biological Science on March 28, and Social Studies on March 30.

The Physical Science and Biological Science papers will be conducted from 9.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m., each for two hours, as both papers carry 50 marks each.

As per the schedule announced by the Board, the examinations will be held for seven papers carrying a total of 600 marks.

Officials said all examination centres have been equipped with CCTV cameras, adequate benches, drinking water facilities, and medical response teams to ensure the smooth conduct of the examinations.

Officials added that strict monitoring mechanisms have been put in place to prevent malpractice.

Examinations Director K.V. Srinivasula Reddy said that a total of 38,958 invigilators were allotted duties for the language examination papers.

The Board has constituted 156 flying squads for inspections at the exam centres to check malpractice.

The candidates were provided free travel facility in APSRTC buses to reach their respective examination centres.

Meanwhile, the government said over 2.38 candidates downloaded hall-tickets through 'Mana Mitra' WhatsApp Governance. The platform, said to be first-of-its-kind, registered 3.16 lakh hits for hall-tickets.

According to officials, the facility proved highly beneficial for students as hall-tickets landed in their hands the moment they typed 'Hi'.

For the first time, the government enabled students appearing for the SSC public examinations to obtain their hall tickets through the Mana Mitra WhatsApp Governance number 9552300009.

Additionally, 65,477 students downloaded their hall tickets through the Education Department's LEAP app, while the highest number-7,53,834 students-obtained their hall tickets through the official online website.