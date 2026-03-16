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GCC, UK Urge Measures to Protect Key Shipping Lanes from Iran
(MENAFN) The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the United Kingdom called on Sunday for measures to counter Iranian threats that could disrupt international shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and jeopardize maritime security in the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.
The joint statement followed a meeting between GCC foreign ministers and the British Home Secretary on Friday, which focused on Iranian attacks targeting Gulf nations.
The ministers emphasized the importance of protecting regional airspace and ensuring freedom of navigation, warning that any threats to the Strait of Hormuz or Bab al-Mandeb could affect global maritime security. They stated that stability in the Gulf is “fundamental pillars of global economic stability” and is closely tied to both UK and international security.
The statement affirmed that GCC countries reserve the right to take all necessary measures, individually or collectively, to safeguard their security, stability, and territories against Iranian attacks.
At the same time, the ministers reaffirmed their commitment to dialogue and diplomacy as the preferred means to resolve the crisis, praising Oman for its mediation efforts between Iran and the US, and stressing the need to restore regional stability.
On Saturday, a spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, accused the US and Israel of carrying out attacks on illegal targets in the region using the Lucas drone, described as an imitation of Iran’s Shahed 136. According to reports, Zolfaghari said the attacks aimed “to provoke conflict and division between Iran and neighboring countries.”
The joint statement followed a meeting between GCC foreign ministers and the British Home Secretary on Friday, which focused on Iranian attacks targeting Gulf nations.
The ministers emphasized the importance of protecting regional airspace and ensuring freedom of navigation, warning that any threats to the Strait of Hormuz or Bab al-Mandeb could affect global maritime security. They stated that stability in the Gulf is “fundamental pillars of global economic stability” and is closely tied to both UK and international security.
The statement affirmed that GCC countries reserve the right to take all necessary measures, individually or collectively, to safeguard their security, stability, and territories against Iranian attacks.
At the same time, the ministers reaffirmed their commitment to dialogue and diplomacy as the preferred means to resolve the crisis, praising Oman for its mediation efforts between Iran and the US, and stressing the need to restore regional stability.
On Saturday, a spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, accused the US and Israel of carrying out attacks on illegal targets in the region using the Lucas drone, described as an imitation of Iran’s Shahed 136. According to reports, Zolfaghari said the attacks aimed “to provoke conflict and division between Iran and neighboring countries.”
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