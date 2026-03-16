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Iran Detains Hundreds of Suspected Spies Amid Ongoing US-Israeli Strikes

Iran Detains Hundreds of Suspected Spies Amid Ongoing US-Israeli Strikes


2026-03-16 02:53:30
(MENAFN) Iranian authorities announced on Sunday that 500 individuals have been detained on espionage charges since the onset of US and Israeli attacks.

Brigadier General Ahmadreza Radan stated that the detainees were suspected of “spying for the enemy and hostile media.” He added that 250 of those arrested “provided intelligence to the London-based broadcaster Iran International, including information about targeted sites.”

Radan further linked the suspects to armed groups and alleged attempts to disrupt public order, describing them as “spies” who leaked information “to the enemy and hostile media outlets.”

Iran previously designated Iran International TV as a “terrorist organization in 2022,” accusing it of spreading misleading information during anti-government protests and encouraging demonstrators to commit acts of violence, while also confiscating the assets of its staff in the country.

These arrests come amid ongoing joint attacks by US and Israeli forces on Iran since February 28, which have resulted in roughly 1,300 deaths, including the then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In retaliation, Iran has conducted drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military assets, causing casualties, damage to civilian infrastructure, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.

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