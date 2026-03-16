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Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO of Alef Education, on Emirati Children’s Day
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) On Emirati Children’s Day, we are reminded that every child deserves the opportunity to grow, learn, and flourish in an environment that protects their rights, ensures their safety, and nurtures their wellbeing. The UAE has long placed children at the heart of its development agenda, recognising that investing in their education, wellbeing, and access to opportunities is fundamental to building a prosperous and sustainable future.
At Alef Education, we are proud to support this vision by harnessing the power of innovative, AI-driven learning solutions that spark curiosity, foster critical thinking, and equip every child with the skills, confidence, and digital literacy required to thrive in a rapidly evolving world.
On this important occasion, we reaffirm our collective responsibility to protect and empower children, ensuring they grow up in a safe, supportive environment where their talents can flourish and contribute to the continued success and prosperity of the UAE.
At Alef Education, we are proud to support this vision by harnessing the power of innovative, AI-driven learning solutions that spark curiosity, foster critical thinking, and equip every child with the skills, confidence, and digital literacy required to thrive in a rapidly evolving world.
On this important occasion, we reaffirm our collective responsibility to protect and empower children, ensuring they grow up in a safe, supportive environment where their talents can flourish and contribute to the continued success and prosperity of the UAE.
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