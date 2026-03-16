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Ziad Malak Appointed as Head of Investment Banking at SICO Capital
(MENAFN- Pro Global)
SICO Capital, a leading provider of asset management, brokerage, and investment banking services in Riyadh and licensed by the Saudi Capital Market Authority (License No. 08096-37), announced today the appointment of Ziad Malak as Head of Investment Banking.
Mr. Malak brings over 15 years of extensive experience in corporate finance and deal advisory, leading cross-functional teams and advising on complex transactions. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
In his new role, Mr. Malak will lead SICO Capital’s Investment Banking unit, overseeing the delivery of a comprehensive range of financial advisory services, including mergers and acquisitions, debt, initial public offerings (IPOs), balance sheet restructurings, cross-listings, private placements, and business valuation services.
Commenting on the appointment, Wissam Haddad, Chief Executive Officer of SICO Capital, said: “Ziad’s experience further strengthens our Investment Banking offering and aligns with our focused growth in Saudi Arabia. As we continue to support corporates and investors across the Kingdom, we remain focused on delivering disciplined, high-quality investment banking services aligned with our clients’ strategic objectives.”
Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Malak said: “I look forward to working with the team at SICO Capital to enhance our investment banking capabilities and provide clients with tailored strategic solutions to navigate the region’s evolving financial landscape.”
– Ends –
SICO Capital, a leading provider of asset management, brokerage, and investment banking services in Riyadh and licensed by the Saudi Capital Market Authority (License No. 08096-37), announced today the appointment of Ziad Malak as Head of Investment Banking.
Mr. Malak brings over 15 years of extensive experience in corporate finance and deal advisory, leading cross-functional teams and advising on complex transactions. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
In his new role, Mr. Malak will lead SICO Capital’s Investment Banking unit, overseeing the delivery of a comprehensive range of financial advisory services, including mergers and acquisitions, debt, initial public offerings (IPOs), balance sheet restructurings, cross-listings, private placements, and business valuation services.
Commenting on the appointment, Wissam Haddad, Chief Executive Officer of SICO Capital, said: “Ziad’s experience further strengthens our Investment Banking offering and aligns with our focused growth in Saudi Arabia. As we continue to support corporates and investors across the Kingdom, we remain focused on delivering disciplined, high-quality investment banking services aligned with our clients’ strategic objectives.”
Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Malak said: “I look forward to working with the team at SICO Capital to enhance our investment banking capabilities and provide clients with tailored strategic solutions to navigate the region’s evolving financial landscape.”
– Ends –
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