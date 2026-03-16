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Tata Hitachi EX1200V Excavator Deployed by Edifice Engineering for High-Reach Demolition Project
(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Kolkata, 13th March 2026: Tata Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Pv’. Ltd.’s flagship EX1200V excavator has been deployed by Edifice Engineering for a major high-rise demolition project in Haryana, marking a significant milestone’in India’s specialised demolition capabilities.
The EX1200V excavator, supplied by Tata Hitachi, has been integrated by Edifice Engineering with a specialised high-reach demolition attachment, making it ’ne of Asia’s tallest demolition machines in operation today. Designed for dismantling tall structures safely and efficiently, the attachment features a telescopic boom configuration, enabling the machine to operate at a safe working height of up to 51 metres, making it capable of demolishing structures of up to approximately 17 floors.
Weighing around 3 tonnes, the demolition attachment enhances the machine’s reach and operational flexibility while maintaining stability and precision during high-rise dismantling operations. The telescopic boom allows operators to extend the reach progressively, enabling controlled demolition at significant heights while maintaining safety standards.
The deployment demonstrates how large-capacity excavators like the EX1200V can be adapted for specialised demolition applications through advanced attachments and engineering solutions. With its robust build, high operating stability and powerful hydraulics, the EX1200V provides a reliable base machine for demanding demolition operations.
Speaking about the deployment, Siddharth Chaturvedi, General Manage– – Marketing, Tata Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Pvt. Ltd., said:
“The deployment of the EX1200V for this project highlights the capability and versatility of Tata H’tachi’s large excavators in specialised applications. Our machines are designed to deliver the power, reliability and stability required for challenging operations such as high-rise dem”lition.”
Commenting on the development, Mohan Ramanathan, Founding Member of the Indian Demolition Association, said that the adoption of advanced high-reach demolition technologies marks an important step in enhancing safety, precision and efficienc’ in India’s demolition sector.
Jigar Chheda, Partner, Edifice Engineering, added that integrating the EX1200V with the specialised high-reach attachment enables the company to undertake complex high-rise demolition projects with greater safety and operational control.
As India’s cities continue to evolve and redevelop, the demand for specialised demolition equipment and high-capacity excavators is steadily increasing. Deployments such as this highlight the growing role of advanced machinery and engineering solutions in enabling safer, faster and more efficient demolition practices across the country.
The EX1200V excavator, supplied by Tata Hitachi, has been integrated by Edifice Engineering with a specialised high-reach demolition attachment, making it ’ne of Asia’s tallest demolition machines in operation today. Designed for dismantling tall structures safely and efficiently, the attachment features a telescopic boom configuration, enabling the machine to operate at a safe working height of up to 51 metres, making it capable of demolishing structures of up to approximately 17 floors.
Weighing around 3 tonnes, the demolition attachment enhances the machine’s reach and operational flexibility while maintaining stability and precision during high-rise dismantling operations. The telescopic boom allows operators to extend the reach progressively, enabling controlled demolition at significant heights while maintaining safety standards.
The deployment demonstrates how large-capacity excavators like the EX1200V can be adapted for specialised demolition applications through advanced attachments and engineering solutions. With its robust build, high operating stability and powerful hydraulics, the EX1200V provides a reliable base machine for demanding demolition operations.
Speaking about the deployment, Siddharth Chaturvedi, General Manage– – Marketing, Tata Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Pvt. Ltd., said:
“The deployment of the EX1200V for this project highlights the capability and versatility of Tata H’tachi’s large excavators in specialised applications. Our machines are designed to deliver the power, reliability and stability required for challenging operations such as high-rise dem”lition.”
Commenting on the development, Mohan Ramanathan, Founding Member of the Indian Demolition Association, said that the adoption of advanced high-reach demolition technologies marks an important step in enhancing safety, precision and efficienc’ in India’s demolition sector.
Jigar Chheda, Partner, Edifice Engineering, added that integrating the EX1200V with the specialised high-reach attachment enables the company to undertake complex high-rise demolition projects with greater safety and operational control.
As India’s cities continue to evolve and redevelop, the demand for specialised demolition equipment and high-capacity excavators is steadily increasing. Deployments such as this highlight the growing role of advanced machinery and engineering solutions in enabling safer, faster and more efficient demolition practices across the country.
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