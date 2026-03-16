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CTMA organises free cataract surgery camp for the underprivileged in Kolkata
(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) 15th March 2026, Kolkata: The Cable TV Equipments Traders & Manufacturers Association (CTMA), in association with East Kolkata Nagrik Foundation (EKNF), organised a Free Eye Operation Camp for more than 100 cataract patients from economically weaker sections of society at Lake Town, Kolkata, on Sunday. Dr Shiladitya Mukherjee, eminent eye surgeon, Dr Manoj Baidya, and his team performed phaco surgeries on needy patients at the Foundation's Lake Town facility.
The camp, which has become an annual hallmark of CTMA's social welfare calendar, saw more than 100 patients - predominantly elderly - receive sight-restoring surgical care free of charge.
"CTMA has remained steadfast in its commitment to serving those who lack access to essential medical care. This Free Eye Operation Camp is a reflection of our belief that quality healthcare must not be a privilege of the few. We are deeply grateful to Dr Shiladitya, Dr Baidy and his team - our valued partners at East Kolkata Nagrik Foundation for their dedication and expertise in making this initiative a resounding success year after year. CTMA had earlier donated specialised eye-care equipment to the Foundation to strengthen its capacity to serve the general public, particularly those from the most vulnerable sections of society," said Mr Pawan Jajodia, Treasurer, CTMA.
“This initiative exemplifies the spirit of giving back to society that has always been at the core of CTMA’s values. Witnessing so many of our fellow citizens regain their sight through this camp is deeply gratifying, and we remain committed to expanding the reach of such humanitarian efforts in the years ahead,” said Mr K K Binani, Secretary, CTMA.
Prior to the surgeries, patients underwent a comprehensive battery of pre-operative medical tests, including ECG, blood tests, ultrasonography, and biometric assessments. Post-operative follow-up care commenced from the following day to ensure full recovery and continuity of care.
The event was graced by senior members of CTMA — Mr K K Binani, Secretary, Mr Rajesh Doshi, President, Mr Rajendra Prasad Agarwal, Vice-President, Mr Pawan Jajodia, Treasurer, Mr Pawan Gupta, Joint Secretary, Mr Pawan Bajaj, Joint Treasurer — along with representatives of EKNF, Mr Ashok Rathi, Mr Pritam Kr Daftary, President, Mr Purushottam Lal Khetan, Secretary, Mr Prakash Raj Rajaji, Joint Secretary, Dr Alok Tiwari, Medico-Legal Advisor, and Mr Anil Jajodia, EC Member.
CTMA, which proudly hosts the SAARC region's largest cable television exhibition in Kolkata, has long championed social responsibility alongside its industry endeavours. Since the inception of this initiative, more than 600 individuals have had their vision restored through the Free Eye Operation Camp.
The camp, which has become an annual hallmark of CTMA's social welfare calendar, saw more than 100 patients - predominantly elderly - receive sight-restoring surgical care free of charge.
"CTMA has remained steadfast in its commitment to serving those who lack access to essential medical care. This Free Eye Operation Camp is a reflection of our belief that quality healthcare must not be a privilege of the few. We are deeply grateful to Dr Shiladitya, Dr Baidy and his team - our valued partners at East Kolkata Nagrik Foundation for their dedication and expertise in making this initiative a resounding success year after year. CTMA had earlier donated specialised eye-care equipment to the Foundation to strengthen its capacity to serve the general public, particularly those from the most vulnerable sections of society," said Mr Pawan Jajodia, Treasurer, CTMA.
“This initiative exemplifies the spirit of giving back to society that has always been at the core of CTMA’s values. Witnessing so many of our fellow citizens regain their sight through this camp is deeply gratifying, and we remain committed to expanding the reach of such humanitarian efforts in the years ahead,” said Mr K K Binani, Secretary, CTMA.
Prior to the surgeries, patients underwent a comprehensive battery of pre-operative medical tests, including ECG, blood tests, ultrasonography, and biometric assessments. Post-operative follow-up care commenced from the following day to ensure full recovery and continuity of care.
The event was graced by senior members of CTMA — Mr K K Binani, Secretary, Mr Rajesh Doshi, President, Mr Rajendra Prasad Agarwal, Vice-President, Mr Pawan Jajodia, Treasurer, Mr Pawan Gupta, Joint Secretary, Mr Pawan Bajaj, Joint Treasurer — along with representatives of EKNF, Mr Ashok Rathi, Mr Pritam Kr Daftary, President, Mr Purushottam Lal Khetan, Secretary, Mr Prakash Raj Rajaji, Joint Secretary, Dr Alok Tiwari, Medico-Legal Advisor, and Mr Anil Jajodia, EC Member.
CTMA, which proudly hosts the SAARC region's largest cable television exhibition in Kolkata, has long championed social responsibility alongside its industry endeavours. Since the inception of this initiative, more than 600 individuals have had their vision restored through the Free Eye Operation Camp.
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