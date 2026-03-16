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Israel Acknowledges Slower-Than-Expected Progress in Iran Conflict
(MENAFN) Israeli security officials have indicated that the ongoing military campaign against Iran is not advancing at the pace Israel had initially anticipated, as stated by reports on Sunday.
Unidentified security sources noted that while the opening strike of the operation was “better than expected,” overall progress has fallen short of initial projections. They added that a reassessment of the war’s objectives may be required.
The sources also highlighted a key challenge: mobilizing large numbers of Iranians to protest against their government, an outcome that some Israeli assessments had predicted might occur during the conflict.
Reports further suggest that the US and Israel are planning additional measures in Iran that could affect the course of the war in the coming period.
Earlier statements from the Israeli military noted that a primary goal of the air force during the early days of the campaign was to achieve “air superiority” over Iranian airspace. The military claimed that roughly 100 air defense systems and 120 radar detection systems in Iran were destroyed, while Iran launched approximately 360 missiles toward Israel during the first two weeks of the war, which began on February 28.
The military also stated that around 70% of Iran’s missile launch platforms had been neutralized due to airstrikes. Operations have reportedly targeted about 2,200 sites linked to Iranian security and military institutions, including facilities tied to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and other government and security organizations.
Since February 28, US and Israeli forces have conducted joint attacks on Iran, resulting in roughly 1,300 deaths, including the then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Unidentified security sources noted that while the opening strike of the operation was “better than expected,” overall progress has fallen short of initial projections. They added that a reassessment of the war’s objectives may be required.
The sources also highlighted a key challenge: mobilizing large numbers of Iranians to protest against their government, an outcome that some Israeli assessments had predicted might occur during the conflict.
Reports further suggest that the US and Israel are planning additional measures in Iran that could affect the course of the war in the coming period.
Earlier statements from the Israeli military noted that a primary goal of the air force during the early days of the campaign was to achieve “air superiority” over Iranian airspace. The military claimed that roughly 100 air defense systems and 120 radar detection systems in Iran were destroyed, while Iran launched approximately 360 missiles toward Israel during the first two weeks of the war, which began on February 28.
The military also stated that around 70% of Iran’s missile launch platforms had been neutralized due to airstrikes. Operations have reportedly targeted about 2,200 sites linked to Iranian security and military institutions, including facilities tied to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and other government and security organizations.
Since February 28, US and Israeli forces have conducted joint attacks on Iran, resulting in roughly 1,300 deaths, including the then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
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