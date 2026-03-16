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Iran Warns of Global Energy Impact if Kharg Island Targeted
(MENAFN) Iran issued a warning early Monday that any assault on Kharg Island’s oil facilities would have major repercussions for global energy markets.
Alireza Tangsiri, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, stated on social media that hitting the island’s infrastructure would dramatically affect worldwide oil pricing.
“You tested Iran once with the Strait of Hormuz,” he said.
“If the smart control of the strait sketched a new index for oil prices, an attack on Kharg will create another dangerous and unprecedented equation for global energy rates and distribution.”
US President Donald Trump previously claimed that all military targets on Kharg Island had been destroyed and threatened to strike its oil infrastructure should Iran continue obstructing ships in the Strait of Hormuz.
Kharg Island is Iran’s primary oil export hub, handling roughly 90% to 95% of the nation’s crude exports. In 2025, the island’s daily throughput averaged between 1.54 million and 1.7 million barrels. The facility is a cornerstone of Iran’s energy system and a major source of government revenue.
Since March 1, Iran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz following joint US-Israeli attacks on February 28, which have killed around 1,300 people, including the then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In retaliation, Iran has launched drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations housing US forces. These actions have caused casualties, damaged some civilian infrastructure, and disrupted global markets and aviation.
Alireza Tangsiri, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, stated on social media that hitting the island’s infrastructure would dramatically affect worldwide oil pricing.
“You tested Iran once with the Strait of Hormuz,” he said.
“If the smart control of the strait sketched a new index for oil prices, an attack on Kharg will create another dangerous and unprecedented equation for global energy rates and distribution.”
US President Donald Trump previously claimed that all military targets on Kharg Island had been destroyed and threatened to strike its oil infrastructure should Iran continue obstructing ships in the Strait of Hormuz.
Kharg Island is Iran’s primary oil export hub, handling roughly 90% to 95% of the nation’s crude exports. In 2025, the island’s daily throughput averaged between 1.54 million and 1.7 million barrels. The facility is a cornerstone of Iran’s energy system and a major source of government revenue.
Since March 1, Iran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz following joint US-Israeli attacks on February 28, which have killed around 1,300 people, including the then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In retaliation, Iran has launched drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations housing US forces. These actions have caused casualties, damaged some civilian infrastructure, and disrupted global markets and aviation.
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