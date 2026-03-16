403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Warns NATO of Risks if Strait of Hormuz Remains Blocked
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump cautioned that NATO could face a “very bad” future if member nations do not step in to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, signaling an expectation for Europe and China to support the US in its ongoing conflict with Iran.
In an interview published Sunday, Trump indicated he might postpone a planned summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, originally scheduled from March 31 to April 2, while urging Beijing to play a role in reopening the critical shipping route.
“It’s only appropriate that people who are the beneficiaries of the Strait will help to make sure that nothing bad happens there,” he stated, highlighting that Europe and China are far more dependent on Gulf oil than the United States.
He continued, “If there’s no response or if it’s a negative response, I think it will be very bad for the future of NATO.”
These comments came shortly after Trump called on China, France, Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom to participate in a collective effort to secure the strategic passage, which Iran effectively blocked following US-Israeli military strikes in the past two weeks.
Trump emphasized the urgency for China to act before his Beijing summit, noting that the nation obtains 90% of its oil through the Strait. “We’d like to know before that,” he said.
He also criticized the United Kingdom for its slow reaction, pointing out that the country contributed only two ships after Iran’s military capabilities had already been largely neutralized.
In an interview published Sunday, Trump indicated he might postpone a planned summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, originally scheduled from March 31 to April 2, while urging Beijing to play a role in reopening the critical shipping route.
“It’s only appropriate that people who are the beneficiaries of the Strait will help to make sure that nothing bad happens there,” he stated, highlighting that Europe and China are far more dependent on Gulf oil than the United States.
He continued, “If there’s no response or if it’s a negative response, I think it will be very bad for the future of NATO.”
These comments came shortly after Trump called on China, France, Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom to participate in a collective effort to secure the strategic passage, which Iran effectively blocked following US-Israeli military strikes in the past two weeks.
Trump emphasized the urgency for China to act before his Beijing summit, noting that the nation obtains 90% of its oil through the Strait. “We’d like to know before that,” he said.
He also criticized the United Kingdom for its slow reaction, pointing out that the country contributed only two ships after Iran’s military capabilities had already been largely neutralized.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment