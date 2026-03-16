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Iran Condemns Israeli Shelling of Tehran Fuel Depots
(MENAFN) Iran has accused Israel of violating international law after reported shelling targeted fuel storage facilities in the capital Tehran, according to statements released Monday.
Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said the attack could have severe environmental and public health consequences for residents in the area. In a message posted on the platform owned by X, he warned about lasting damage from the incident.
“Residents face long-term damage to their health and well-being. Contamination of soil and groundwater could have generational impacts,” Araghchi wrote.
He also urged that Israel be held accountable, calling for punishment “for its war crimes.”
Regional tensions have intensified since coordinated strikes carried out by Israel and the United States against Iran began on Feb. 28. According to reports, the attacks have resulted in around 1,300 deaths, including Iran’s former supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.
In response to the offensive, Iran has launched a series of retaliatory drone and missile strikes aimed at targets in Israel as well as in Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf nations hosting American military installations.
Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said the attack could have severe environmental and public health consequences for residents in the area. In a message posted on the platform owned by X, he warned about lasting damage from the incident.
“Residents face long-term damage to their health and well-being. Contamination of soil and groundwater could have generational impacts,” Araghchi wrote.
He also urged that Israel be held accountable, calling for punishment “for its war crimes.”
Regional tensions have intensified since coordinated strikes carried out by Israel and the United States against Iran began on Feb. 28. According to reports, the attacks have resulted in around 1,300 deaths, including Iran’s former supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.
In response to the offensive, Iran has launched a series of retaliatory drone and missile strikes aimed at targets in Israel as well as in Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf nations hosting American military installations.
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