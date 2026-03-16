Multirater Surveys Launches AI Leadership Coach Inside Mymentor Insights - Delivering Scalable Leadership Development

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- MultiRater Surveys has announced the launch of a Live AI Leadership Coach within its MyMentor Insights platform, introducing a new way for organizations to deliver scalable leadership development.

The new feature allows leaders to have real-time coaching conversations with MyMentor AI, giving them immediate guidance on leadership challenges, feedback interpretation, and personal development goals.

“Traditional coaching is incredibly valuable, but it's also expensive and difficult to scale across an entire organization,” said Mark Purbrick, Founder of MultiRater Surveys.“Our goal with MyMentor Insights is to make high-quality leadership development accessible to every manager, supervisor and team lead, not just a select few.”

MyMentor AI has been developed using established leadership development frameworks and coaching methodologies, combined with organizational psychology research. The system is designed to guide leaders through reflective conversations, helping them explore challenges, interpret feedback and identify practical steps for improvement.

The challenge is particularly acute for frontline managers, with global research showing that 50% of managers say they have not received adequate leadership training and 65% feel unprepared to manage team conflict.

By combining leadership feedback data with AI-driven development guidance, MyMentor Insights enables leaders to reflect on their feedback, build development action plans, engage in ongoing coaching conversations and be held accountable for their ongoing development via quarterly feedback reviews; all within a single platform.

“Leadership development shouldn't just be limited to face-to-face workshops or expansive executive coaching programs,” said Purbrick.“With Live AI Coaching, either by itself or incorporated into existing programs, leaders can access structured guidance the moment they face a leadership challenge, turning everyday situations into learning and development opportunities.”

MyMentor Insights enables HR and L&D teams to deliver leadership programs at scale while maintaining the depth of insight traditionally associated with resource heavy one-on-one coaching programs.

There is now no excuse for not implementing effective organization wide leadership programs. Find out more about MyMentor Insights (website )

About Us

MultiRater Surveys, a member of the Peoplogica Group, is an advanced online leadership and employee feedback and development provider incorporating advanced AI, survey capability and interactive reporting functionality. MultiRater Surveys provides services to all enterprise organizations with a focus on providing solutions to management teams, HR, L&D, leadership coaches, business consultants and member associations.