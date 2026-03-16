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Israeli Forces Conduct Overnight Airstrike in Southern Beirut
(MENAFN) Israel launched an overnight airstrike on Sunday targeting an area in the southern suburbs of Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, according to reports.
The attack reportedly struck the Harat Hreik neighborhood, where flames were seen around a building that had been hit. Early information about possible casualties was not immediately available.
Ella Waweya, a lieutenant colonel serving as the Arabic-language spokesperson for the Israeli military, stated in a message posted on the platform of the social media company X that the strike was aimed at infrastructure linked to Hezbollah in the Lebanese capital.
Before the attack, Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee had issued a public warning through the same platform urging residents in the southern suburbs to evacuate, saying the army planned to strike Hezbollah members and facilities located in the area.
Regional tensions have escalated significantly since coordinated military operations by Israel and the United States against Iran began on Feb. 28, which reports say have resulted in around 1,300 deaths, including Iran’s former supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.
In retaliation, Iran has launched waves of missile and drone attacks aimed at locations in Israel as well as Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf nations hosting American military assets.
The conflict has also extended into Lebanon, where the Israeli military has intensified its operations. Since March 2, these strikes and cross-border exchanges with Hezbollah have reportedly resulted in more than 800 deaths and over 2,000 injuries.
The attack reportedly struck the Harat Hreik neighborhood, where flames were seen around a building that had been hit. Early information about possible casualties was not immediately available.
Ella Waweya, a lieutenant colonel serving as the Arabic-language spokesperson for the Israeli military, stated in a message posted on the platform of the social media company X that the strike was aimed at infrastructure linked to Hezbollah in the Lebanese capital.
Before the attack, Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee had issued a public warning through the same platform urging residents in the southern suburbs to evacuate, saying the army planned to strike Hezbollah members and facilities located in the area.
Regional tensions have escalated significantly since coordinated military operations by Israel and the United States against Iran began on Feb. 28, which reports say have resulted in around 1,300 deaths, including Iran’s former supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.
In retaliation, Iran has launched waves of missile and drone attacks aimed at locations in Israel as well as Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf nations hosting American military assets.
The conflict has also extended into Lebanon, where the Israeli military has intensified its operations. Since March 2, these strikes and cross-border exchanges with Hezbollah have reportedly resulted in more than 800 deaths and over 2,000 injuries.
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