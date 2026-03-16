Suspected Liquor Trader Injured In Police Encounter In Bihar's Saran

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, March 16 (IANS) A suspected liquor trader was injured and arrested during a police encounter in Bihar's Saran district, officials said on Monday.

The incident occurred in the border area of the Mashrakh police station and Panapur police station late on Sunday night.

According to an official, the accused has been identified as Suraj Mahto (26), son of Munni Mahto and a resident of Mithwa village under the Panapur police station area. Suraj Mahto had been under police scrutiny for allegedly supplying toxic liquor and had been absconding since then.

Acting on a tip-off, police traced him to Katihar, where he was arrested and brought back to Chhapra (Saran) for further investigation.

Police later took the accused to the Mashrakh-Panapur border area to conduct raids to recover illegal liquor stock and identify other members of the network.

During the raid, the accused's accomplices opened fire on the police team in an attempt to rescue him. In response, the police fired in self-defense. During the exchange of fire, Suraj Mahto sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. He was immediately taken into custody and later provided medical treatment.

The encounter comes amid an investigation into a suspected toxic liquor incident in Saran district, where five people lost their lives after consuming spurious liquor. The deaths happened between March 11 and 13. Two people lost their lives in a village that comes under Panapur police station, and three in a village that comes under Masrakh police station.

Around 12 others fell ill and were admitted to the Sadar Hospital after complaining of symptoms such as blurred vision and sudden deterioration in health. After receiving treatment, the affected individuals were discharged from the hospital.

Following the tragedy, the district administration intensified its crackdown on illegal liquor networks operating in the region. Police said raids are still underway to arrest other suspects involved in the supply and distribution of the toxic liquor.