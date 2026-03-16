Kerala Polls: Expelled CPI-M Leader Kunhikrishnan Enters Payyannur Fray

MENAFN - IANS) Kannur (Kerala), March 16 (IANS) A dramatic political contest is unfolding in the northern Kerala constituency of Payyannur after expelled veteran Left leader V. Kunhikrishnan announced on Monday that he will contest the upcoming Assembly elections as an Independent candidate.

Kunhikrishnan, once a hugely popular grassroots leader of the Communist Party of India-Marxist in Kannur district, had been locked in a prolonged and bitter confrontation with the party's local leadership over alleged misappropriation of funds meant for a martyrs' memorial account.

The dispute had simmered for months before reaching a flashpoint when Kunhikrishnan published a book detailing his version of events and accusing certain party leaders of manipulating the issue.

Following the controversy, he was expelled from the party, ending decades of association with the CPI-M in one of its traditional strongholds.

Declaring his independent candidacy, Kunhikrishnan said he would take his case directly to the people of Payyannur.

"I will meet every voter in the constituency and seek their support. During the course of my campaign, I will explain in detail why I was forced to take this step and why I have decided to contest," he said.

Kunhikrishnan will take on sitting CPI-M legislator T. I. Madhusoodanan, whom he has openly accused of being the key figure behind the alleged manipulation that led to his expulsion.

The contest assumes significance because Payyannur, located in Kannur district, has long been regarded as a Left bastion where internal party dynamics often play a decisive role in electoral outcomes and has never been lost by the CPI-M.

In the 2021 Assembly election, Madhusoodanan secured a resounding victory, winning the seat by a margin of more than 49,000 votes.

However, Kunhikrishnan's entry as an independent candidate has now added a new dimension to the race, raising the possibility of a split in the traditional Left vote bank.

Political observers are particularly watching the stance of the Congress, which contests the seat as part of the United Democratic Front (UDF).

There is growing speculation on whether the Congress will extend tacit or open support to Kunhikrishnan in a bid to weaken the CPI-M's prospects.

If such support materialises, analysts believe the Payyannur contest could turn into one of the most closely watched battles in northern Kerala.