Oscars 2026: Here Are The Winners In All Main Categories
'One Battle After Another' emerged as the big winner with six awards, followed by 'Sinners' with four.Recommended For You
Best picture: 'One Battle After Another'
Best director: Paul Thomas Anderson, 'One Battle After Another'
Best actor: Michael B. Jordan, 'Sinners'
Best actress: Jessie Buckley, 'Hamnet'
Best supporting actor: Sean Penn, 'One Battle After Another'
Best supporting actress: Amy Madigan, 'Weapons'
Best original screenplay: Ryan Coogler, 'Sinners'
Best adapted screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson, 'One Battle After Another'
Best international feature film: 'Sentimental Value' (Norway)
Best animated feature: 'Kpop Demon Hunters'
Best documentary feature: 'Mr. Nobody Against Putin'ALSO READ
- Oscars 2026: Michael B Jordan wins best actor award for dual role in 'Sinners'
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