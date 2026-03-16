Oscars 2026: Here Are The Winners In All Main Categories

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Here are the winners in key categories for the 98th Academy Awards, which were handed out in Hollywood on Sunday.

'One Battle After Another' emerged as the big winner with six awards, followed by 'Sinners' with four.

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Best picture: 'One Battle After Another'

Best director: Paul Thomas Anderson, 'One Battle After Another'

Best actor: Michael B. Jordan, 'Sinners'

Best actress: Jessie Buckley, 'Hamnet'

Best supporting actor: Sean Penn, 'One Battle After Another'

Best supporting actress: Amy Madigan, 'Weapons'

Best original screenplay: Ryan Coogler, 'Sinners'

Best adapted screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson, 'One Battle After Another'

Best international feature film: 'Sentimental Value' (Norway)

Best animated feature: 'Kpop Demon Hunters'

Best documentary feature: 'Mr. Nobody Against Putin'

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