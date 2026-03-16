Oscars 2026: Rachel Mcadams Makes A Style Statement With Jewels By Sabyasachi

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Indian representation at the 98th Oscars may not have been much as opposed to a few years ago, when SS Rajamouli's RRR bagged two black statuettes, but there was an Indian representation of a different kind this year. Indian jewellery.

Canadian actress Rachel McAdams, also the star of hits such as Dr Strange, Mean Girls and Wedding Crashers, took to the stage to honour a few of the stars who died this year.

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She paid tributes to the late actress Diane Keaton, who delivered memorable performances in cult classics such as The Godfather and Father of the Bride during the In Memoriam section of the Oscars ceremony held yesterday at Hollywood in California.

McAdams had starred alongside Keaton in The Family Stone. "She wore so many hats, literally and figuratively," McAdams said. "But no hat more important to her than being mother to her two children. To our friend, Diane Keaton, celebrating a life in silver and gold, a legend with no end."

As McAdams spoke up earnestly, tearing up audiences worldwide, attention focused on her attire and accessories.

McAdams wore earrings crafted in 18-karat gold with morganite and brilliant cut EF VVS VS diamonds by Sabyasachi High Jewellery for the occasion. She paired it with a ring crafted in 18k gold with sapphire and diamonds.

The year's In Memoriam segment honoured many Hollywood stars who died, including Keaton, Rob Reiner, Robert Redford, Catherine O'Hara, Robert Duvall and Diane Ladd, among others.

Duvall was incidentally Keaton's co-star in Francis Ford Coppola's epochal The Godfather trilogy.

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