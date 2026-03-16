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Comms Veteran Sharon Koh Opens Boutique Reputation Advisory In Singapore
(MENAFN- PRovoke) SINGAPORE - Comms veteran Sharon Koh has opened a new a new boutique reputation advisory, The Brand Imprint, focused on online reputation, crisis response, and narrative management. Koh previously spent the last 11 years with APRW as its director, digital and social media lead, and later, its managing director of Digital Studio by APRW.
"Reputation in the online world is really two things. The first is about building it intentionally. How does a brand, organisation, or individual show up online? What story are they telling, and is it the story they actually want the world to see? In an age where stakeholders form opinions before they ever meet you, your digital presence is often your first impression, and your most lasting one," said Koh in a conversation with PRovoke Media.
She went on to say that the second is about protecting it when it matters most. "When a crisis strikes online, the way you respond on social media and in the digital space can mean the difference between losing your reputation and keeping it. The right response at the right moment can not only contain the damage, it can sometimes turn a deeply difficult situation completely around. I have seen it happen. I have helped make it happen. And I have also seen what happens when organisations get it wrong."
"This is where The Brand Imprint comes in. We walk alongside our clients through both dimensions of their reputation journey, from helping them build a presence that reflects who they truly are, to standing with them in the hardest moments and helping them find their way through. The goal is always the same: to come out the other side with your reputation not just intact, but stronger," she added.
Koh explained that she is targeting three distinct groups with her agency. The first is organisations, mid-size to large companies across any industry, that face real reputational exposure online. This includes companies navigating social media crises, cancel culture situations, and viral incidents. "But it also includes the quieter, equally vital work of building a strong online presence before any crisis arrives. One of the most meaningful things I do with clients is work with them proactively to develop a comprehensive crisis response plan, mapping out every conceivable scenario and building a clear blueprint for how to respond to each one. When a crisis does hit, there is far less panic. The team already knows what to do, who speaks, and what gets said. Preparation is what separates organisations that manage crises well from those that do not," said Koh.
The second is senior executives and founders whose personal reputation has become inseparable from their organisation's reputation. A leader's digital footprint, public associations, and online presence now directly affect how investors assess a company and how partners decide whether to engage. "Most leaders are not actively managing this, and most communications teams are not doing it for them either. This is a gap I care deeply about closing," she said, adding that the third group she wants to target, through the firm's courses, is communications professionals and leadership teams who want to build in-house capability, because the most resilient organisations are the ones whose people know what to do before a crisis ever arrives.
Koh added that her focus right now is Singapore and Southeast Asia but that she has already worked fully online with several of her recent engagements. "They have spanned across the world, even the US. Where the need is real and the fit is right, I will always show up," she said.
Koh went on to say that The Brand Imprint is intentionally small and intentionally personal. "Every engagement is led by me. I do not hand client work to junior staff or pass strategy to third parties. My clients come to me because they want senior thinking, direct access, and real accountability, and that is exactly what they get. For specific execution needs I work with a trusted circle of specialists. But the relationship, the strategy, and the responsibility are always mine. That is not a limitation of being boutique. It is the entire point," she said.
"I have spent more than two decades watching how quickly a reputation can shift, in a single news cycle, in a single post, sometimes in a single hour. What I know from the inside is that the organisations and leaders who face those moments with honesty and courage almost always come through them. Sometimes even stronger. The Brand Imprint exists for those moments. And for the quieter work of making sure you never face them unprepared. Reputation, managed well, is not about never making mistakes. It is about who you are when you do," added Koh.
In her career, Koh has also worked with Scoot as its head of marketing, as well as with Trend Micro and Procter & Gamble.
"Reputation in the online world is really two things. The first is about building it intentionally. How does a brand, organisation, or individual show up online? What story are they telling, and is it the story they actually want the world to see? In an age where stakeholders form opinions before they ever meet you, your digital presence is often your first impression, and your most lasting one," said Koh in a conversation with PRovoke Media.
She went on to say that the second is about protecting it when it matters most. "When a crisis strikes online, the way you respond on social media and in the digital space can mean the difference between losing your reputation and keeping it. The right response at the right moment can not only contain the damage, it can sometimes turn a deeply difficult situation completely around. I have seen it happen. I have helped make it happen. And I have also seen what happens when organisations get it wrong."
"This is where The Brand Imprint comes in. We walk alongside our clients through both dimensions of their reputation journey, from helping them build a presence that reflects who they truly are, to standing with them in the hardest moments and helping them find their way through. The goal is always the same: to come out the other side with your reputation not just intact, but stronger," she added.
Koh explained that she is targeting three distinct groups with her agency. The first is organisations, mid-size to large companies across any industry, that face real reputational exposure online. This includes companies navigating social media crises, cancel culture situations, and viral incidents. "But it also includes the quieter, equally vital work of building a strong online presence before any crisis arrives. One of the most meaningful things I do with clients is work with them proactively to develop a comprehensive crisis response plan, mapping out every conceivable scenario and building a clear blueprint for how to respond to each one. When a crisis does hit, there is far less panic. The team already knows what to do, who speaks, and what gets said. Preparation is what separates organisations that manage crises well from those that do not," said Koh.
The second is senior executives and founders whose personal reputation has become inseparable from their organisation's reputation. A leader's digital footprint, public associations, and online presence now directly affect how investors assess a company and how partners decide whether to engage. "Most leaders are not actively managing this, and most communications teams are not doing it for them either. This is a gap I care deeply about closing," she said, adding that the third group she wants to target, through the firm's courses, is communications professionals and leadership teams who want to build in-house capability, because the most resilient organisations are the ones whose people know what to do before a crisis ever arrives.
Koh added that her focus right now is Singapore and Southeast Asia but that she has already worked fully online with several of her recent engagements. "They have spanned across the world, even the US. Where the need is real and the fit is right, I will always show up," she said.
Koh went on to say that The Brand Imprint is intentionally small and intentionally personal. "Every engagement is led by me. I do not hand client work to junior staff or pass strategy to third parties. My clients come to me because they want senior thinking, direct access, and real accountability, and that is exactly what they get. For specific execution needs I work with a trusted circle of specialists. But the relationship, the strategy, and the responsibility are always mine. That is not a limitation of being boutique. It is the entire point," she said.
"I have spent more than two decades watching how quickly a reputation can shift, in a single news cycle, in a single post, sometimes in a single hour. What I know from the inside is that the organisations and leaders who face those moments with honesty and courage almost always come through them. Sometimes even stronger. The Brand Imprint exists for those moments. And for the quieter work of making sure you never face them unprepared. Reputation, managed well, is not about never making mistakes. It is about who you are when you do," added Koh.
In her career, Koh has also worked with Scoot as its head of marketing, as well as with Trend Micro and Procter & Gamble.
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