THINKWARE Launches U3000 PRO In Australia, Delivering Next-Gen Flagship Performance With Automotive-Grade Reliability

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- THINKWARE, a world-leading dash cam manufacturer, today announced the Australian launch of the U3000 PRO, its next-generation flagship dash cam engineered to deliver automotive-grade reliability and premium vehicle surveillance for local drivers.

Expanding THINKWARE's premium lineup in the market, the U3000 PRO builds on the award-winning U3000 with enhanced imaging performance, intelligent RADAR parking protection, and modular connectivity designed for personal, fleet, and rideshare use.

Motor insurance premiums have increased more than 40% over the past six years, according to the Insurance Council of Australia, while the Australian Automobile Association reports more than 1,300 road deaths in 2025, underscoring the growing need for reliable in-vehicle documentation.

Automotive-Grade Imaging Performance

Powered by dual Sony STARVIS 2 sensors, the U3000 PRO records true 4K UHD front and 2K QHD rear footage with exceptional clarity in bright sunlight and low-light conditions.

Key imaging features:

●4K front and 2K rear recording

●Dual Sony STARVIS 2 sensors

●Dual HDR for balanced exposure

●Super Night Vision 4.0 low-light clarity

●Optional interior IR camera

RADAR Parking Protection Built for Outdoor Conditions

Built-in front and rear 60 GHz RADAR detects movement near the vehicle while reducing battery consumption compared to traditional motion detection systems, making it ideal for vehicles parked outdoors in Australia's harsh climate.

Parking protection highlights:

●Dual RADAR event detection

●Buffered pre- and post-impact recording

●Energy-efficient Smart Parking Mode

●High-temperature protection

Modular Connectivity for Flexible Use

Drivers can configure the U3000 PRO to suit their needs, choosing between LTE connectivity for remote monitoring or an interior camera for cabin coverage.

Connectivity features:

●GPS tracking and dual-band Wi-Fi

●THINKWARE Connected app support

●Optional LTE remote access

●Interior camera option

LTE Connectivity with THINKWARE CONNECTED

For U3000 PRO users who choose the LTE Module, THINKWARE offers access to its THINKWARE CONNECTED cloud service, enabling remote vehicle monitoring and real-time alerts.

Each LTE Module includes a USIM card and a complimentary CONNECTED service plan for the first three years. During the first month, users receive a Premium Plan trial, after which the service automatically switches to the Basic Plan for the remaining period.

CONNECTED features include real-time impact notifications, remote live view, vehicle location tracking, and access to recorded footage through the THINKWARE Connected mobile app.

Key service terms include:

●Introductory benefit: Free CONNECTED service for the first 3 years

●Month 1: Premium Plan trial

●Months 2–36: Automatically switches to Basic Plan

●After 3 years: Service ends automatically with no auto-renewal

●Upgrade option: Users can upgrade to the Premium Plan at any time via in-app purchase

The LTE Module includes a dedicated USIM card and is required to access THINKWARE CONNECTED services. Wi-Fi hotspots or mobile tethering connections are not supported.

“The U3000 PRO reflects THINKWARE's commitment to delivering automotive-grade reliability and image clarity to everyday drivers,” a THINKWARE official said.“With advanced imaging, energy-efficient RADAR parking surveillance, and modular connectivity, it provides dependable protection whether on the road or parked.”

The THINKWARE U3000 PRO will be available across Australia through leading automotive retailers including Supercheap Auto, Autobarn, Repco, and JB Hi-Fi, as well as authorised online partners.

A full dealer directory is available at:

For more information, visit

About THINKWARE

THINKWARE DASH CAM, a global IT company founded in Korea in 1997, has become a leader in smart car technologies through consistent research and development.

In its home market of South Korea - widely regarded as one of the world's most competitive and quality-driven dash cam markets - THINKWARE is recognized as a leading brand trusted by drivers who value advanced automotive technology and high product standards.

Its expertise spans dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs. With world-class image processing technology and a user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM entered the U.S. market in 2014. It now exports its dash cam lines to 17 countries, including the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Japan.

THINKWARE has impressed the industry at major global events like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live, winning the CES Innovation Award of the Year and prestigious honors such as the IF, IDEA, and Red Dot Design Awards.

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