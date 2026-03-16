INDI Alliance Uses Muslims As Vote Bank, Insults Sanatan Dharma: BJP

BJP Accuses INDI Alliance of 'Vote Bank Politics'

Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao on Sunday criticised the INDI Alliance, saying that it sides with the Muslim community only to use them as vote banks while insulting the Sanatan Dharm, Indian culture, and religion. Speaking to ANI, he urged that the Muslims of the country must not only realise that they are being used as a vote bank but also understand that their development lies with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"After CM Revanth Reddy spoke at a meeting at the Jubilee Hills bypoll, where he said that Muslim is Congress and Congress is Muslim. Now, another partner of the INDI alliance, Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin, has said that the DMK stands by Muslims. Both parties of the INDI alliance insult Sanatan Dharma, our Indian culture and religion, which is a majority religion in the country. But they side with the Muslims only to use them as vote banks...The Muslims of this country should not just realise that they are being used for vote bank politics and the real interest in their development is PM Modi, who believes in Sabka Saath and Sabka Vikas," he said.

Stalin Reaffirms DMK's Bond with Muslim Community

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin participated in an Iftar programme organised by the DMK Minorities Wing in Chennai and conveyed his Ramadan greetings to the Muslim community. Stalin extended his heartfelt Ramadan wishes to the Muslim community and congratulated the organisers for conducting the event in a grand manner.

Highlighting the long-standing relationship between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Muslim community, Stalin said the bond between the DMK and Muslims has existed since the party was founded by CN Annadurai. He stated that this relationship has continued across generations and asserted that no one could separate the Muslim community from the DMK. (ANI)

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