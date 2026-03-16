Roger Binny Cherishes BCCI's Col. C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Award

'Something any cricketer would cherish'

Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Roger Binny expressed pride and gratitude after being honoured with a lifetime achievement award by the Indian cricket board, describing the recognition as something every cricketer would cherish. Former Indian cricketers Binny and Rahul Dravid were bestowed with the Col. C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award, while Mithali Raj received the BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award for Women at the prestigious BCCI Naman Awards 2026, on Sunday in New Delhi.

The BCCI Naman Awards annual ceremony recognises exceptional performances and enduring contributions across international, domestic and age group cricket while honouring individuals whose work has shaped the growth and stature of the game in the country. The Col. C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award is the highest honour bestowed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to former Indian cricketers for their supreme contribution to the sport.

Speaking about the honour, Binny said receiving a lifetime achievement award from the BCCI was a special moment after decades of involvement in cricket as a player, coach and administrator. "Well, I was very proud to hear it from the BCCI that I'd been given this award. I think it's something that any cricketer would cherish, being a lifetime achievement. You work so much to achieve so many things in the game. It's not only just cricket, but it's also admin, coaching, everything revolves around cricket. To me, it was a great honour, and I'm very proud to receive it," Binny said.

Reflecting on playing days and historic wins

Reflecting on his playing days, the former cricketer said representing India was the biggest achievement of his career, especially considering the immense competition to earn a place in the national team. "Yes, I was fortunate to be one of the players to play for India. Coming from a country whose population is so big, not many of us get a chance to represent the country. So, for me, representing the country was the biggest goal I achieved in cricket. This is what growing up as a young kid, you want to achieve," Binny added.

The former cricketer also looked back at India's success during the 1980s, including the historic victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup and subsequent triumphs in major limited-overs tournaments. "You want to be on the television and be a part of the winning teams. So, I achieved that. That was one of the greatest things which I cherish. We happened to win the World Cup and the World Championship of Cricket during my period. From 1983 to 1986-87, we won every single one-day competition in the world and in Asia. So, for me, it was a big time for me," Binny said.

Post-retirement journey: Coaching and Administration

After retiring from international cricket, Binny said he initially stepped away from the game before returning to contribute through coaching. He began working with teams in his home state of Karnataka before taking up responsibilities with India's junior teams. "I was able to perform in these tournaments. When I finished my cricket, the first thing I did was take a break from the game. Then, I realised that I could contribute a lot more to the game. That's why I got into the coaching scene, first from my home state, Karnataka. Then, I did the Indian U19s and the Junior India, the U21s. So, that again, for me, was a big boost because I was able to pass on," Binny added.

Binny later moved into cricket administration, starting his journey with the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) in 1999. Over the years, he rose through the ranks, serving in multiple roles before eventually becoming president of the KSCA and later the head of the BCCI. "I got into the administration in my home state, way back in 1999. Then, I went through being what we used to call a committee member. Now, it's an Apex Council member. From a committee member, I moved up to the ranks. I went to the Vice President, then to the President of the KSCA. Then, fortunately, after KSCA, I came into the BCCI," the former cricketer said.

Binny added that leading the BCCI was another rewarding chapter in his career, as it allowed him to continue contributing to the development of the sport at both the state and national levels. "I headed the BCCI for a period of time, which I enjoyed very much again. Because in all these state and national postings, I was able to contribute again towards the game. So, I was very happy for that," the former BCCI president added.

A Celebrated Career

Binny, a key member of India's 1983 World Cup-winning team, made a major impact with his seam bowling and finished as the tournament's highest wicket-taker. He was also part of India's 1985 World Championship of Cricket-winning squad and became the first Indian to open both the batting and bowling in the same ODI.

After retiring, Binny continued contributing to Indian cricket as India U-19 coach, guiding the team to the 2000 ICC U-19 World Cup title, and later served as a national selector (2012-2016). He also held an administrative role as the 36th BCCI President from 2022 to 2025. In recognition of his lifelong service and contributions to Indian cricket, he received the Col. C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award. (ANI)

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