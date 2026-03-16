How 11 Indians Conspired To Stage Fake Robberies To Get America's 'U Visas' Arrested

Eleven Indian nationals have been charged in the United States for allegedly orchestrating a scheme that involved staging armed robberies in order to falsely claim immigration benefits. The charges were announced on Friday by the United States attorney's office for the district of Massachusetts, which said the defendants“participated in staged armed robberies of convenience stores for the purpose of allowing store clerks to falsely claim they were crime victims on immigration applications.”

The plot began around March 2023 and was allegedly spearheaded by Rambhai Patel along with several co-conspirators. The group is accused of staging fake robberies at multiple convenience stores, liquor shops and fast-food outlets across Massachusetts.

Authorities say the fabricated crimes were designed to strengthen applications for a U visa, a special immigration benefit granted to victims of certain crimes who have suffered abuse and assisted law enforcement authorities in investigations.

Court records reveal that during these staged incidents, a person posing as the robber would threaten store clerks or owners with what appeared to be a firearm before grabbing cash from the register and fleeing the scene. The clerks or store owners would then deliberately wait for several minutes before contacting the police, creating the impression of a genuine robbery.

Prosecutors further allege that those listed as victims actually paid an organiser to participate in the operation.“The 'victims' are alleged to have each paid Patel to participate in the scheme,” the charging documents say. Investigators claim the organiser then paid certain store owners to allow their premises to be used for the staged crimes.

Officials noted that the alleged organiser, the individual who carried out the robberies and the getaway driver had already been charged and convicted earlier in connection with the conspiracy.

The eleven individuals now facing charges are accused of either coordinating with the organiser to arrange the staged robberies or paying money to participate themselves or on behalf of relatives.

Six of the accused were arrested in Massachusetts and appeared in federal court in Boston on Friday. Others were taken into custody in Kentucky, Missouri and Ohio and are expected to appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.

If convicted, the charge of conspiracy to commit visa fraud carries a potential penalty of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.