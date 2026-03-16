8Th Pay Commission: Work Begins! Big Salary Hike Likely For Govt Employees-See The Math

The Central Government has kicked off the process for the 8th Pay Commission, which means a salary hike is on the cards for government employees.

The government has kicked off the process for the 8th Pay Commission, bringing good news for lakhs of central employees and pensioners. This means the 7th Pay Commission, in place since 2016, is on its way out, and a new pay structure with a significant salary increase is expected.

Experts believe the 8th Pay Commission could increase salaries by 20% to 35%. The fitment factor was 2.57 in the 7th Pay Commission, and it's now expected to be between 2.4 and 3.0. The minimum salary, currently ₹18,000, will likely see a big jump. For senior officers, the basic pay could cross ₹2.5 lakh.

Pratik Vaidya, an expert from 'Karma Management Global', says the final salary hike will depend on the inflation rate and the 16th Finance Commission's recommendations. For context, the 6th Pay Commission gave a 40% hike, while the 7th gave 23-25%. The government will decide the final number based on the country's economic situation and tax collections.

The Finance Ministry has launched an online portal for employee unions to submit their suggestions by April 30, 2026. After the notification in November 2025, the commission will get 18 months to submit its final report. Even if the process takes time, the new pay scale will likely be effective from January 1, 2026.

Experts believe the 8th Pay Commission will be implemented from January 1, 2026. This means even if the government's decision is delayed, employees will receive arrears from this date. This date is also considered the official end of the 7th Pay Commission's term. The next 18 months will be very crucial for the financial future of central government employees.