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Manchester United Vs Aston Villa 31 Highlights Fernandes Leads Man Utd To Big Win


2026-03-16 02:00:26
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Manchester United secured a crucial 3–1 victory over Aston Villa in an exciting Premier League clash at Old Trafford. Goals from Casemiro, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Šeško sealed the win, while Bruno Fernandes delivered a brilliant assist. Watch the key moments, goals and highlights from this thrilling Premier League encounter.

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AsiaNet News

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