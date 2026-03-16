Assam Polls 2026: People Will Uproot Corrupt BJP Govt, Says Gogoi
Assam Assembly Election 2026 Schedule
A day earlier, the Election Commission announced that in Assam, elections for all 126 Assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 9, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4. Following the announcement, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into immediate effect in all poll-bound regions.
Political Landscape and Party Strategies
Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly. The BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power.
BJP's Outreach Programme
Ahead of the polls, the state unit of the BJP flagged the "Jan Ashirwad Yatra" to interact with the people of Assam, with CM Sarma's active participation. During the first phase of the outreach programme, Sarma said that earlier he had travelled 1,200 km, spending 14 hours daily with the public.
Congress's Candidate List and Alliances
Meanwhile, the Congress released its second list of candidates for the upcoming polls, announcing 23 names, bringing the total tally to 65 out of 126 state assembly seats. The Congress said that 15 constituencies, including Bhowanipur-Sorbhoog, Bajali, Palasbari, Guwahati Central, Goreswar, Morigaon and Barhampur, have been left for alliance partners.
Past Election Results
In the 2021 elections, the NDA, comprising the BJP, AGP and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), won 75 seats. The BJP is the largest partner in the alliance with 60 seats. Voter turnout was as high as 86.2 per cent with over 2. 2 crore registered voters in 2021.
In the 2016 Assembly elections, the BJP put up a strong show and won 60 seats, and the Congress secured 26 seats. The AIDUF won 13 seats. The voter turnout for the 126 state assembly constituencies was high at 83.9 per cent. As many as 199,47, 690 voters exercised their franchise in these elections.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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