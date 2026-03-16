Assam Polls 2026: People Will Uproot Corrupt BJP Govt, Says Gogoi

Assam Assembly Election 2026 Schedule

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Following the Election Commission of India's announcement of the 2026 Assembly election schedule, Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday expressed confidence that the people of the state would "uproot and throw away" the BJP-led government, stating that a Congress-led government would lead to the creation of a "new Assam". Speaking to the media, Gogoi termed the incumbent government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma "corrupt", promising a state focused on development and the protection of fundamental rights under Congress. "Assembly elections in Assam have been announced and I am fully hopeful that the people of Assam will bring a Congress-led government with full majority in Assam on the upcoming 9th date and will create a new Assam, a big Assam from which there will be development for all of us. We will all get the opportunity to live peacefully, and in accordance with our fundamental rights, we will all together create a new Assam. The people of Assam will uproot and throw away the corrupt government of Himanta Biswa Sarma," he said.

A day earlier, the Election Commission announced that in Assam, elections for all 126 Assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 9, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4. Following the announcement, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into immediate effect in all poll-bound regions.

Political Landscape and Party Strategies

Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly. The BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power.

BJP's Outreach Programme

Ahead of the polls, the state unit of the BJP flagged the "Jan Ashirwad Yatra" to interact with the people of Assam, with CM Sarma's active participation. During the first phase of the outreach programme, Sarma said that earlier he had travelled 1,200 km, spending 14 hours daily with the public.

Congress's Candidate List and Alliances

Meanwhile, the Congress released its second list of candidates for the upcoming polls, announcing 23 names, bringing the total tally to 65 out of 126 state assembly seats. The Congress said that 15 constituencies, including Bhowanipur-Sorbhoog, Bajali, Palasbari, Guwahati Central, Goreswar, Morigaon and Barhampur, have been left for alliance partners.

Past Election Results

In the 2021 elections, the NDA, comprising the BJP, AGP and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), won 75 seats. The BJP is the largest partner in the alliance with 60 seats. Voter turnout was as high as 86.2 per cent with over 2. 2 crore registered voters in 2021.

In the 2016 Assembly elections, the BJP put up a strong show and won 60 seats, and the Congress secured 26 seats. The AIDUF won 13 seats. The voter turnout for the 126 state assembly constituencies was high at 83.9 per cent. As many as 199,47, 690 voters exercised their franchise in these elections.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)