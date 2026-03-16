Bengaluru Shocker: Man Assaults, Abuses Live-In Partner, Strangles Her, Then Stages Suicide

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her live-in partner at Ramdas Layout, Kodathi, Bengaluru in the early hours of Thursday. The accused reportedly attempted to make the murder appear as a suicide, but police investigation exposed the plot and led to his arrest.

The victim has been identified as Ranjitha HG, while the accused is Ayyappa KB. The couple had been living together in a rented house in the area. Ayyappa was employed at a dry fruit shop, whereas Ranjitha worked as a domestic help. Both hailed from Kodagu district.

According to a complaint lodged by Ranjitha's mother, Rani, the woman had fallen in love with Ayyappa. On Dec 31, 2025, she introduced him to her family as her boyfriend and expressed her intention to marry him. Ayyappa reportedly informed the family that he was already married but was living separately from his wife due to marital issues. He allegedly assured them that he would marry Ranjitha once he got a divorce.

However, nearly two weeks before her death, Ranjitha reportedly called her mother and complained that Ayyappa frequently assaulted her over trivial matters. She also claimed he often hosted parties with friends at their home and harassed her.

On March 1, the situation allegedly escalated when Ayyappa assaulted her again, abused her over her caste, and wished that she would die.

In the early hours of March 12, Ayyappa contacted Ranjitha's sister, claiming that she had attempted suicide. He said he had rushed her to a private hospital on Sarjapura Road, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Suspicious Ranjitha's family alleged that Ayyappa had killed her and was trying to pass off the death as suicide.

Officers discovered that Ayyappa had allegedly strangulated Ranjitha using a wire and later attempted to stage a suicide by tying a rope to the ceiling fan to mislead police. During questioning, the accused reportedly confessed to the crime.

A senior police officer confirmed that a case has been registered against Ayyappa under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 103 (punishment for murder), along with provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The investigation is ongoing.