TN Elections: Pudukkottai Tightens Vehicle Checks After MCC In Force

Authorities have intensified vehicle checks across all six Assembly constituencies in Pudukkottai district after the announcement of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The inspections are part of measures to enforce the Model Code of Conduct and prevent the illegal movement of cash or materials intended to influence voters.

Following the poll schedule announced by the Election Commission of India on Sunday, the Model Code of Conduct came into effect across the district. In response, officials have begun strict monitoring of vehicles entering and moving within Pudukkottai.

Enforcement Measures and Deployment

As part of the enforcement measures, vehicle inspections are being conducted in all six Assembly constituencies of the district. For each constituency, three flying squad vehicles and three static surveillance team vehicles have been deployed, bringing the total number of vehicles involved in the checks to 36.

Each flying squad team includes more than 10 personnel comprising government officials, police officers and a videographer to document the inspections. In addition, three static surveillance teams have been assigned to every constituency to assist with monitoring and vehicle verification.

Authorities said that all vehicles entering the district are being thoroughly checked before being allowed to proceed. Paramilitary personnel equipped with rifles are also participating in the inspections alongside police and other government officials to ensure strict compliance with election guidelines.

Crackdown on Illegal Cash and Gifts

During the checks, officials are verifying whether vehicles are carrying large amounts of cash, gift items or other materials that could be distributed to voters. As the Model Code of Conduct is in force, authorities have warned that cash exceeding Rs 50,000 cannot be transported without valid documentation. Individuals carrying such amounts must produce proper receipts and provide a legitimate explanation.

Officials added that flying squads and static surveillance teams have been conducting these inspections in shifts around the clock since Sunday evening to maintain constant vigilance during the election period.

Election Schedule and MCC Context

The Election Commission of India has announced that the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 23, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The polls are part of a broader electoral exercise covering West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and the Union Territory of Puducherry. Following the announcement, the Model Code of Conduct came into immediate effect across all poll-bound regions. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)