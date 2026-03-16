Viral Video Shows Bengal Students Getting Golgappas For Mid-Day Meal Amid LPG Crisis (WATCH)

The ongoing LPG shortage is causing surprising scenarios around the country. In a viral video from West Bengal, students at a government school are shown eating Phuchka (golgappas) after the school apparently failed to prepare the customary midday meal. The video was posted on Instagram by Nandita Sarkar, an assistant teacher at Bhadrakali High School. Sarkar's video shows a phuchka vendor standing inside the school courtyard as pupils flock to collect their piece of the famous street delicacy. The students are shown eating golgappas one by one, with each receiving around five to six pieces.

The video quickly gained traction on social media, crossing over one million views.

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While some viewers found the situation entertaining and regarded it as a clever workaround amid a cooking gas shortage, others were worried that golgappas could not substitute a normal mid-day meal designed to offer nourishment to youngsters.

Several people wondered if the pupils were offered the snack as a temporary substitute owing to problems in preparing normal meals. Others observed that, while the youngsters looked to be pleased in the video, such arrangements should ideally be limited to infrequent use and not replace healthy meals given through the mid-day meal service.

The video's popularity coincides with an increase in internet discussions regarding LPG supply interruptions. The continued tensions between Iran, the United States, and Israel, as well as concerns over the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global oil shipping route, have fuelled fears of global energy supply disruptions.