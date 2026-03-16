Karnataka: Man Allegedly Murdered By Younger Brother And Friend Over Property Dispute In Vijayanagara

Vijayanagara: In a shocking incident, a man was brutally murdered by his own younger brother and a friend over a property dispute. The crime took place in Harapanahalli taluk of Vijayanagara district on Friday.

After the murder, the accused tried to cover their tracks by making it look like a road accident, but their plan was busted. A case has been registered at the Arasikere Police Station.

Accused Arrested

The police have identified the victim as Maralusiddesha (26), a resident of Hagari Shiranahalli village in Harapanahalli taluk. His own younger brother, Patrigouda (24) from the same village, and his friend, Uttangi Narappa (29) from Kadabagere village, have been arrested for the murder.

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According to the complaint filed by the victim's mother, Shanthamma, who is an Anganwadi worker, her elder son Maralusiddesha was managing the family's responsibilities, their land, and a tractor. However, his younger brother Patrigouda was constantly fighting with him and his mother, demanding his share of the property.

On the afternoon of March 13, Patrigouda started another fight over the same issue. He then left home, threatening to move to Bengaluru to find work if he wasn't given his share.

Later that day, Maralusiddesha went looking for his brother. He took Uttangi Narappa with him on his bike. Around 1 AM, a distant relative named Jayappa called Shanthamma and told her that Maralusiddesha had died in a bike accident near Hosahalli Cross, close to Hiremegalagere.

Mother's Complaint Blew the Lid Off the Case

Shanthamma rushed to the Arasikere Government Hospital where the body was kept. She noticed that her son had severe injuries on his head, chest, and face, which didn't look like they were from a road accident. What made her even more suspicious was that his brother and the friend, who were supposedly on the same bike, had no injuries at all. Believing they had killed her son with a weapon over the property feud, Shanthamma filed a complaint with the Arasikere police.

The police immediately suspected foul play and cracked the case within 24 hours of the incident.

Superintendent of Police S. Jahnavi visited the crime scene and praised the investigation team, which included DYSP Santosh Chouhan, CPI Mahantesh Sajjan, and PSIs Vijaya Krishna and Nagaratna, for their quick work.

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