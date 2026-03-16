MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Lithic Powers the Next Generation of Web4 Infrastructure The AI-native smart contract language introduces deterministic execution, verifiable AI outputs, and structured governance designed to support intelligent decentralized systems.

March 16, 2026 12:44 AM EDT | Source: Kaj Labs

Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2026) - Lithosphere has introduced Lithic, an AI-native smart contract language designed to provide foundational infrastructure for emerging Web4 systems where artificial intelligence and decentralized networks operate in coordinated environments. The language introduces a structured framework that enables intelligent computation to function within blockchain infrastructure while maintaining deterministic execution, economic governance, and verifiable outcomes.







Deterministic AI execution framework enabling verifiable intelligent systems on decentralized networks.

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As decentralized technologies evolve beyond basic asset management and financial transactions, infrastructure capable of supporting intelligent systems becomes increasingly important. Web4 architecture emphasizes environments where artificial intelligence interacts with decentralized applications, governance systems, and digital assets through verifiable execution models. Lithic was designed to support this transition by introducing programming constructs that allow AI operations to be defined, governed, and validated within smart contract logic.

Lithic's architecture focuses on four key operational requirements for intelligent decentralized systems. These include deterministic AI execution, allowing smart contracts to structure and govern intelligent computation through defined lifecycles; cost governance, enabling developers to enforce budget limits for AI operations; verifiable outputs, supported through cryptographically signed provenance receipts; and upgrade-safe modules, which allow applications to evolve while preserving execution integrity within decentralized environments.

Together, these capabilities allow developers to design decentralized applications where intelligent services can operate within predictable governance frameworks. By embedding these mechanisms directly into the programming language, Lithic establishes a model where AI-driven computation can be integrated into blockchain infrastructure without relying on loosely defined external systems.

"Web4 will be defined by intelligent systems with cryptographic accountability," said J. King Kasr, Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs and creator of Lithosphere. "Lithic introduces the programming model required for decentralized systems where AI and blockchain operate together within verifiable infrastructure."

The introduction of Lithic reflects a broader shift toward infrastructure designed for decentralized environments where intelligent computation and programmable digital systems operate together. As blockchain ecosystems evolve toward Web4 architecture, languages capable of governing AI interactions within smart contracts are expected to play a central role in enabling secure and interoperable intelligent applications.

About Lithosphere

Lithosphere develops blockchain infrastructure designed to support programmable digital assets, cross-chain interoperability, and AI-native decentralized execution environments.

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Source: Kaj Labs