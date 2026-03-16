Iran Conflict, Pakistan Airspace Ban Strain Indian Airlines

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Delhi: Indian airlines are facing mounting operational challenges as airspace restrictions linked to the conflict involving Iran add to the impact of Pakistan's ongoing ban on Indian carriers using its airspace.

The restrictions have forced airlines such as Air India and IndiGo to reroute or cancel flights to the Middle East, Europe and North America - routes that typically rely on Middle Eastern air corridors. According to reports, about 64 percent of 1,230 scheduled flights on these routes were not operated over the past 10 days.

Aviation experts say the situation has created a "double blow" for Indian airlines, which have already been avoiding Pakistani airspace since April last year due to political tensions.

The restrictions are also forcing longer flight paths. Some IndiGo services to Europe are now taking routes via Africa, increasing flight times by up to two hours. In one case, a Delhi-Manchester flight had to return after airspace access was denied by Eritrea due to regulatory complications.

Meanwhile, Air India has introduced additional flights between India and Europe and the United States to manage demand, though longer routes and stopovers are increasing travel time and fuel costs. Industry analysts warn that the continuing geopolitical tensions could further raise operational costs and affect airline profitability.