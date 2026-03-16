US Energy Secretary Says War With Iran Could End Within Weeks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He said this in an interview with ABC News, Ukrinform reports.

Commenting on how long Americans may have to deal with high gas prices, Wright said he expects the conflict in Iran to conclude within the next few weeks.

"I think that this conflict will certainly come to an end in the next few weeks. Could be sooner than that, but the conflict will come to the end in the next few weeks," Wright said.

He stressed that the increase in gasoline prices is going to change the geopolitical situation in the world forever.

Iran says Russia and China providing Tehran with military support

Asked whether he could guarantee that prices would fall within weeks, Wright replied: "There's no guarantees in wars at all. [...] This is short-term pain to get through to a much better place."

Wright also added that military forces of the United States and its partners will work to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the war against Iran would continue for as long as necessary, although U.S. forces are already ahead of the planned operational timeline.

Photo: Al Drago