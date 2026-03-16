Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra Dazzles In Dior, Nick Jonas Looks Sharp As Couple Steals Spotlight

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas turned heads at the Oscars 2026 red carpet, serving major couple goals. While Priyanka dazzled in a white Dior gown, Nick complemented her perfectly in a classic black tuxedo.

At the 98th Academy Awards, power couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas turned heads with their elegant red-carpet appearance. The duo arrived hand-in-hand, exuding classic Hollywood charm. Earlier this week, Priyanka had revealed on Instagram that she would be presenting an award during the prestigious ceremony.

Priyanka dazzled in a custom gown from Dior's Spring 2026 couture collection. The strapless white dress featured sculpted draping across the bodice, a daring thigh-high slit, and delicate feather detailing. She paired the look with black pumps, statement jewellery, and sleek centre-parted waves that enhanced the gown's sophisticated appeal.

Standing beside her, Nick Jonas kept things timeless in a tuxedo by Ralph Lauren. His tailored black suit, crisp white shirt, and traditional bow tie created a refined contrast to Priyanka's white couture gown. The singer's polished style added to the couple's effortlessly glamorous red-carpet presence.

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Whether attending Hollywood galas or global premieres, Priyanka and Nick consistently deliver unforgettable fashion moments. Their appearance at the Oscars once again proved why they remain one of entertainment's most stylish couples, effortlessly blending elegance, confidence, and star power on one of the world's biggest red carpets.