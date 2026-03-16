UP Weather LATEST Update: Warm And Hazy Conditions Expected Across The State Today

Planning your Monday in Uttar Pradesh? Get the March 16 forecast for Lucknow, Noida, and Prayagraj. Expect hazy skies, rising heat, and temperatures up to 34°C. Read the detailed forecast.

Uttar Pradesh will see warm and slightly hazy weather on Monday, March 16. Many areas may have dull skies or thin haze during the day, while temperatures stay high for this time of March. Afternoons will feel warmer than the actual readings, especially in cities with stronger sunshine.

Lucknow will experience a light haze through the day. The temperature may rise to 32°C, while the night temperature could fall to 19°C. The real feel will be around 33°C, bringing a warm afternoon.

Noida is likely to have hazy skies for most of the day. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 32°C, and the minimum may settle near 17°C. The real feel will be close to 33°C, so the afternoon may feel slightly hotter.

Prayagraj may see cloudier conditions compared to other cities. The maximum temperature could reach 34°C, while the minimum may drop to 17°C. With a real feel near 36°C, the afternoon may feel particularly warm and heavy.

Overall, the state will experience dry weather with rising heat and mild nights. People should stay hydrated and avoid staying in the sun for long periods during the afternoon.