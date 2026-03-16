11 Maoists Surrender In Odisha DGP Says BGN Division Effectively Ended

Eleven Maoists surrendered before the Odisha Police at the Bhawanipatna Reserve Police Ground in Kalahandi district on Sunday. The group laid down their arms in the presence of Odisha DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania. All the surrendered individuals were members of the Bansadhara-Gumusar-Nagbali (BGN) division. This mass surrender is viewed as a major success for the Odisha police.

BGN Division 'Ended', DGP Appeals to Remnants

Speaking to the media, DGP Khurania said, "The Bansadhara-Gumusar-Nagbali division has been ended today, except for a small group of 15 Maoists operating at the trijunction of Kandhamal, Raigarha, and Kalahandi. Through the media, I appeal to this remaining group to surrender under the new rehabilitation scheme under the government, promising comprehensive support."

Recent Successes in Anti-Naxal Operations

Earlier, on March 2, DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania officially declared Bolangir district and Bargarh district as Naxal-free districts. The DGP informed that sustained joint operations conducted over a prolonged period, precise intelligence inputs, coordinated efforts of Central and State security forces, and active cooperation from local residents have led to the complete elimination of Naxal activities from these two districts.

He stated that this significant achievement has been made possible due to the courage, restraint, and unwavering commitment of the police force. The DGP congratulated all officers and personnel involved in the operations and expressed gratitude to the people for their trust and continued support. He further stated that similar intensified operations will continue in other affected areas of the State to ensure the complete eradication of the Naxal problem at the earliest.

Centre's Resolve to Eradicate Naxalism

In December last year, after six Naxalites were killed in a major operation in Kandhamal district of Odisha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the operation marked a breakthrough in the fight against Left-Wing Extremism and brought Odisha closer to being completely free of Naxalism. Reiterating the Centre's resolve, the Union Home Minister said the government is determined to eradicate Naxalism from the country.

"We are resolved to eliminate Naxalism before March 31, 2026," Shah said. (ANI)

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