Kolkata Weather Update: IMD Issues Thunderstorm Alert, Rain Likely On March 16

Kolkata is likely to witness unstable weather on March 16 as the India Meteorological Department predicts rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds. A yellow alert has been issued for the city and several parts of West Bengal.

Weather conditions in Kolkata are expected to turn unstable on March 16, with cloudy skies and chances of rain across several parts of the city. The India Meteorological Department has warned residents about possible thunderstorms and gusty winds during the day.

According to the IMD forecast, the maximum temperature in Kolkata is likely to hover around 31–33°C, while the minimum temperature may stay near 23–24°C. Weather experts say the city could witness rain or thundershowers accompanied by strong winds during the afternoon or evening hours.

The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for Kolkata and several districts of West Bengal, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy rainfall in some areas. Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious, especially during sudden weather changes or strong winds.

Meteorologists expect partly cloudy skies to continue over the next few days, with occasional rain and thunderstorms possible. While temperatures may not change significantly, humid conditions combined with intermittent showers could affect daily activities and traffic in parts of the city this week.