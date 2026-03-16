Weekly Horoscope, March 16 To 22: What The Stars Say About Your Health, Money, And Career

Weekly Horoscope, March 16-22, 2026: This week brings insights into your health, career, finances and relationships. Check what the stars suggest for your zodiac sign and how planetary influences may shape the days ahead.

Saptahik Rashi Bhavishya: The third week of March 2026 runs from the 16th to the 22nd. During this week, the Moon will change its sign twice. Meanwhile, Mercury will go from retrograde to direct in the Aquarius sign. A Trigrahi Yog will form in Pisces due to the presence of Venus, Sun, and Saturn, which will impact people of all zodiac signs. Find out from this weekly horoscope how the next 7 days will be for your sign.

People of this sign will do something at work this week that showcases their creativity. You need to take special care of your health. An eye-related problem might bother you. Money will also be spent on illness. You will successfully handle your responsibilities. You might get new ideas for expanding your business. You will feel capable and independent.

This week, people of this sign will achieve one success after another through sheer hard work. You will use your intelligence to overcome any crisis. You should be careful while driving, or you could meet with an accident. You might receive some bad news from somewhere. You must make decisions thoughtfully, otherwise, you'll have nothing but regret later.

This week, your stubbornness could ruin a task that is almost complete. If you are planning a long journey, it's better to postpone it for now. You might receive good news about your career. There's also a chance of buying a new vehicle this week. You could suffer from a stomach-related ailment. A dispute might arise between a father and son over something. You will get an opportunity to attend a religious event.

Students of this sign will find it hard to concentrate on their studies. You might face difficulties in business. You could receive some stuck money in the middle of the week. Your financial situation will be very good during this time. However, any carelessness in business could lead to losses. Tensions between husband and wife might deepen. Enemies will try to harm you but will not succeed.

This week, you will successfully meet your family's needs. You will also get a chance to attend a ceremony. You might have disagreements with your father over something. An argument with your spouse is also possible. You will meet an influential person, and this meeting will prove to be beneficial. You might try every trick in the book to get your work done. Do not poke your nose into others' affairs.

This week, you might face some health-related problems. Domestic issues will weigh heavily on you. You will get a chance to attend a function on your in-laws' side. You will finish your pending tasks very quickly. You might also receive some kind of achievement during this time. You need to be a little patient right now. A situation of dispute could arise in the family. Your planned tasks will be completed on time.

This week, you might fall a bit behind in financial matters. However, there are chances of sudden financial gains. Extra income will keep you happy. Avoid going on any journeys. You might not get success in line with your efforts. The first day of the week will be a bit chaotic. This week, you can expect mixed results, with both profits and losses, happiness and sorrow.

Students will have to face failure at this time. You will feel like buying a new vehicle. You will enjoy life. You will also receive good news from your children. Your tension might increase due to wasting time and money on useless tasks. You will have to struggle a lot to complete an important job. Do not make decisions influenced by what others say.

This week, you will get a chance to participate in an auspicious ceremony. You might be worried about your children. A huge increase in expenses could mess up your budget. You could get cheated while shopping online, so you need to be careful. There will be ups and downs in your married life as well. There are chances of an increment and a transfer to a desired location.

Students of this sign are likely to succeed in competitive exams. You may also get new job opportunities. You will spend money with an open hand. Unmarried individuals might receive marriage proposals. Your financial situation will improve. You can also use alternative methods to achieve your goals. You will remain busy with wedding-related functions.

People of this sign might have to take a loan due to excessive spending. Your opponents will keep an eye on your activities. A carefree attitude could be harmful. You will find success in interviews. You will actively participate in family functions. You will succeed in carving out a special place for yourself based on your talent. This is the time to make your dreams come true.

At your job, your boss will be happy with your work. A friend's advice might come in handy. With your understanding, you will handle even difficult tasks with ease. People might become your enemy for no reason at all. This is a time to be careful with money matters. The declining health of a child or a family member could become a cause for your worry. There is a possibility of being cheated in an investment.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.