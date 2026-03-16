Rajpal Yadav Birthday Special: 5 Iconic Comedy Roles That Made Fans Love Him

Bollywood's beloved comedian Rajpal Yadav turns 55 today. Born in Shahjahanpur, he overcame immense struggles to build a successful career in films, eventually becoming one of the most popular and recognizable comic actors in Hindi cinema.

In the Bollywood industry, people call Rajpal Yadav the 'Comedy King'. Everyone loves his comic timing. On his birthday, let's look at 5 of his best comedy films.

People still love watching Akshay Kumar's 2007 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Rajpal Yadav played Chhota Pandit and thoroughly entertained the audience. You can watch this movie on Disney+ Hotstar.

The 2006 film Phir Hera Pheri is one of Rajpal Yadav's most popular movies. He played the role of Chinmay in this film starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty. His dialogue delivery made everyone laugh a lot. You can watch this movie on Amazon Prime Video.

Rajpal Yadav played the character of Ratu in the 2007 film Dhol. His hilarious actions in the film have made it an evergreen comedy. He added a solid dose of comedy to the movie. You can watch this film on Amazon Prime.

Rajpal Yadav had a small role in the 2003 film Hungama, but he entertained everyone immensely in that part. You can watch this film on Disney+ Hotstar.

Rajpal Yadav totally stole the limelight in the 2006 film Chup Chup Ke, which starred Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Paresh Rawal. People still remember his dialogues from the film. This comedy movie is available to watch on Netflix.