QRCS Carries Out Projects In 10 Countries

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is continuing to implement a package of humanitarian projects in several countries as part of a Ramadan campaign for the year 1447 AH, aimed at supporting communities affected by crises and disasters and improving their living conditions.

The QRCS guide has outlined the implementation of 25 water and sanitation projects across 10 countries, benefiting approximately 3,669,846 people, at a total cost of QR39,815,845.

These projects include drilling artesian wells, installing solar-powered water pumps, constructing water tanks and water stations, operating mobile tankers to distribute clean drinking water in camps and orphanages, and building sanitary latrines.

The assistant secretary-general for Relief and International Development at the QRCS, Mohammed Badr al-Sada, said that providing clean water is a priority for affected communities.

The QRCS also plans to implement 12 projects to support education in eight countries, benefiting 24,230 boys and girls, at a total cost of QR12,967,250.

These projects include maintaining and repairing schools, constructing and equipping classrooms, providing school supplies and backpacks, and sponsoring students.

As part of multi-sector projects, the plan encompasses nine projects to support orphans and the elderly in four countries, benefiting more than 56,300 people, at a cost exceeding QR21,977,500, through the provision of food, clothing, shelter, and healthcare services to the targeted groups.

QRCS humanitarian projects Ramadan campaign