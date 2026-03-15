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Qatar's Envoy Participates In Launch Of Urgent Appeal For Lebanon

Qatar's Envoy Participates In Launch Of Urgent Appeal For Lebanon


2026-03-15 11:08:23
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's ambassador to Lebanon Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman al-Thani has participated in the launch of an international appeal aimed at mobilising funding to address the country's growing humanitarian needs.

The appeal was held at the Grand Serail of Beirut (Government Palace) in the presence of Lebanon's Prime Minister Dr Nawaf Salam and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, alongside ministers, ambassadors of donor countries, and representatives of international organisations and UN agencies.

international appeal mobilising funding humanitarian needs

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Gulf Times

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