Qatar's Envoy Participates In Launch Of Urgent Appeal For Lebanon

The appeal was held at the Grand Serail of Beirut (Government Palace) in the presence of Lebanon's Prime Minister Dr Nawaf Salam and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, alongside ministers, ambassadors of donor countries, and representatives of international organisations and UN agencies.

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