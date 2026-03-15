ASE Takes Lead In Sustainability, Digital Transformation

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) continued to strengthen its role as a global leader in sustainability and digital transformation in 2025, with significant initiatives aimed at improving market transparency and fostering long-term responsible investment.

In 2025, ASE chaired the Sustainability Advisory Committee of the United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative (UNSSE), marking a "significant" international recognition of its efforts in sustainable finance.

The committee launched the Sustainability Guidance for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), a "critical" step in aligning regional businesses with global sustainability standards.

ASE also introduced the first-ever climate disclosure regulatory framework in the Middle East in collaboration with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

This innovative initiative aims to enhance the transparency of climate-related disclosures by listed companies, allowing investors to make more informed decisions based on sustainability metrics.

CEO Mazen Wathaifi stressed the ASE's commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards.

He said, "We continue to advance ESG practices through our initiatives, like the ASE Sustainability Leaders Index, which strengthens sustainability reporting in line with international environmental regulations."

Digital Transformation, education

ASE's commitment to digitalisation was also evident in 2025 with the launch of the "Boursa" mobile application, which allows investors to track real-time trading data, access market depth, create personalised watchlists, and view company disclosures instantly.

This mobile app represents ASE's ongoing efforts to make the market more accessible and transparent for both local and international investors.

ASE stepped up its investor education efforts, focusing on improving financial literacy among the public.

The exchange published educational materials and partnered with universities to strengthen awareness about capital markets.

An Investor Guide available on the ASE website provides essential information to help investors make informed decisions.

Wathaifi said, "Investor education is crucial to the development of a robust market. We see our role as not just a platform for trading, but a resource for empowering investors with knowledge."

Cross-Border Cooperation

On the international front, ASE continued to build its reputation as a leader in cross-border cooperation.

The exchange actively participated in global forums, including the Arab Federation of Exchanges and the Euro-Asian exchanges network.

These collaborations have helped strengthen ties with other exchanges, further positioning ASE as a "key player" in the regional and global financial ecosystem.

With ongoing advancements in sustainability, digital transformation and investor education, ASE is optimistic to remain a leader in the Middle East and beyond, helping to drive the region's financial markets toward a more transparent, inclusive and sustainable future.