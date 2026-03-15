Foresight In Volatility: APAC Executives' Early Pivot To Regional Trade Provides Critical Buffer Against Global Shocks Arabian Post

Measured confidence amidst geopolitical volatility: Amidst ongoing geopolitical volatility, APAC leaders remain acutely aware of the shifting landscape. Notably, 29% cite geopolitical instability and social unrest as a top trend impacting their organisation over the next 12 months, outpacing the global average of 26% and tying with regulatory pressures. Consequently, growth expectations are tempered: while 83% still anticipate positive growth in 2026, this trails the global average of 92% and marks a decline from 84% in 2025.

Expansion turns inward: Driven by geopolitical and tariff risks, expansion plans have shifted to regional neighbours, with China (36%), Australia (29%) and Hong Kong (29%) as the top destinations.

AI is a net job creator: Defying global displacement fears, 43% of APAC leaders say AI has created new roles in their organisation, significantly outpacing the 28% who say it replaced them.

The sustainability gap: While 91% are confident in meeting reporting compliance, only 73% feel prepared to manage the actual physical impacts of climate change.

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 March 2026 – Months before the current geopolitical crisis hit global markets, Asia Pacific (APAC) executives had begun shielding their businesses by shortening supply chains and focusing on regional trade. Forvis Mazars'The anticipated dip in revenue expectations was primarily driven by converging pressures that have only intensified: economic uncertainty, political instability and intensifying competition. Yet, this foresight did not dampen investment. In a clear sign that businesses are fortifying their foundations, investment in human capital remains strong across the region, with 63% of APAC respondents plan to increase spending on acquiring new talent and 68% intend to upskill their workforce. APAC's underlying optimism is supported by a high level of operational readiness. Even as geopolitical instability remains a top concern, 76% of executives express confidence in their organisation's preparedness to manage it. This sentiment extends to navigating supply chain challenges (85%) and new regulatory requirements (91%), showing that leaders are turning global disruptors into manageable areas of control.

Rick Chan, Managing Partner Singapore, Head of Audit & Assurance APAC and Member of Group Governing Board, Forvis Mazars, observed,“Asia Pacific has always had to move fast. The region's businesses are built on agility – on reading the market, adjusting quickly and staying close to customers. That DNA is proving invaluable right now. The data shows leaders are transitioning from short-term firefighting to building lasting resilience. By investing in localised supply chains and AI, they are taking highly practical steps to insulate their operations against escalating geopolitical risks and secure long-term growth.” The strategic pivot: strengthening intra-regional trade

The barometer reveals a fundamental change in how APAC firms plan to grow. Rather than facing global trade barriers head-on, executives are pivoting to markets closer to home. The top three expansion destinationsareChina (36%), Australia (29%) and Hong Kong (29%). This inward shift is a direct, data-driven response to rising global tensions. A striking 67% of APAC leaders who revised their expansion plans this year cited geopolitical instability as the primary driver, making it the top catalyst for changing global strategies. Furthermore, 42% cite costs and operational issues due to tariffs as their biggest challenge when entering new markets. Facing these dual threats, APAC businesses have pragmatically shortened their supply chains to secure growth in neighbouring markets where geopolitical and tariff risks are more manageable.

In an environment where operational margins are under pressure, AI has become a critical tool for efficiency. Notably, the data indicate that AI is a net job creator in the region. 43% of APAC C-suite leaders report that AI has already prompted the creation of new roles, compared to 28% who report job replacements.

While 47% of executives rank AI as their top technology priority, their approach is disciplined. APAC leaders are prioritising high-impact applications such as forecasting (65%), knowledge acquisition, banking and retrieval (61%), client services, recommendations, relationships (61%), and operational efficiency, including automation (60%). Interestingly, they are achieving these gains with leaner investment; 41% (versus 35% globally) allocate less than 10% of their budget to AI, suggesting a focus on cost-effective, high-return AI adoption.While the report highlights strategic maturity in technology and trade, it reveals a critical disconnect in sustainability. Although 91% of APAC executives express confidence in meeting sustainability reporting compliance, only 73% feel prepared to manage the actual physical and operational impacts of climate change. This disparity indicates that while they are confident in meeting regulatory expectations, the priority now is to bridge the gap between compliance and reality, specifically by strengthening supply chains and building physical resilience against tangible climate risks., said,“High confidence in reporting compliance is an encouraging baseline, but paperwork does not protect operations. The foresight APAC leaders are demonstrating in navigating geopolitical risks must now be urgently applied to climate risks. With regulatory timelines providing some breathing room, the prudent next step is to pivot resources from disclosure to physical defence – ensuring that supply chains and physical assets can actually withstand extreme weather and emerging environmental shocks.” Forvis Mazars' 2026 C-suite barometer survey captures insights from 3,012 senior executives worldwide prior to the US-Israeli war with Iran in February 2026. This independent research was conducted in October and November 2025 and captures the views of C-suite leaders at for-profit organisations with annual revenues of over US$1 million across 40 countries, including 260 respondents from seven markets in the Asia-Pacific region: Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Singapore and South Korea. Findings reflect executive sentiments at the time of fieldwork. Download the full 2026 C-suite barometer APAC report at: