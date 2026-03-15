Supply Ministry Explores Digital System For Market Inspection, Classification

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade is exploring the development of an integrated digital system for inspecting and classifying markets and commodity outlets as part of its efforts to strengthen oversight mechanisms and improve governance across the internal trade system.

During a recent meeting, officials reviewed a comprehensive proposal for establishing an advanced digital platform to manage inspection and oversight activities using data analytics and digital monitoring tools. The system is intended to enhance the efficiency of field inspections, improve market oversight mechanisms, and reinforce governance within the internal trade framework.

The meeting was attended by Sherif Farouk, Minister of Supply and Internal Trade; Atef Helmy, Chairperson of Prime Business Consulting; Ahmed Helmy, the company's Chief Executive Officer; Raafat Radwan, Head of the Government Sector; and Mahmoud Yassin, Projects Manager.

The discussions also addressed the launch of a digital classification system for commercial and supply-related activities. The system would rely on a set of defined criteria to measure the level of compliance and discipline among market participants, enabling authorities to assess the performance of sales outlets and encourage adherence to regulations governing trading and pricing.







Participants further examined ways to integrate citizens into the community oversight framework through the“Haqqi” programme. The initiative would allow citizens to submit complaints and observations via digital platforms, linking these reports directly to field inspection systems to accelerate responses and improve service delivery.

The proposed system is also expected to be integrated with several digital platforms currently under development within the ministry, most notably the Price Radar system for real-time monitoring of market price movements, as well as the digital Inspector Card application, which supports and electronically documents field inspection operations, thereby enhancing transparency and regulatory efficiency.

Sherif Farouk said the ministry attaches significant importance to developing market oversight tools using modern technology in a way that contributes to better governance of the internal trade system and improves market management efficiency.

He added that integrating citizens into the monitoring and oversight framework represents a key pillar for strengthening trust between citizens and state institutions, improving the quality of services provided, and regulating markets in a more efficient and transparent manner.

Farouk also noted that developing digital inspection and oversight systems would support real-time monitoring of markets, enable faster decision-making, and facilitate more effective responses to practices that could affect market stability or consumer rights.