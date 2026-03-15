Egypt Assures HH The Amir Of Solidarity With Qatar

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani received Sunday a phone call from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, in which the Egyptian leader reiterated his country's strong condemnation of the continuing attacks against Qatar.

Sisi reaffirmed Egypt's unwavering solidarity with Doha and pledged full support in safeguarding Qatar's security and sovereignty, while also expressing Cairo's readiness to extend all necessary forms of assistance.

The Egyptian president stressed the urgency of stepped-up efforts at this critical stage, calling for stronger joint Arab action to reinforce security and stability across the region.

The Amir welcomed Egypt's positions, underscoring Qatar's commitment to sustained coordination and dialogue on matters serving the shared interests of both nations and their peoples. The call also covered the latest regional developments amid the current escalation, as well as ongoing efforts to ease tensions, contain the crisis, and prevent the conflict from spreading further.

Earlier, the Amir had also received a verbal message from President Sisi on the same regional developments, conveyed in person by Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, who visited HH the Amir at Lusail Palace. The minister opened the meeting by extending Sisi's warm personal greetings to the His Highness, wishing him good health and prosperity, and reaffirming Egypt's solidarity with Qatar.

The Amir, in turn, asked the minister to carry his greetings back to President Sisi, expressing appreciation for Egypt's consistent and supportive stance toward Qatar and its constructive role in bolstering regional stability.

Discussions during the meeting touched on the depth of fraternal ties between the two countries, avenues for further strengthening bilateral relations, and the broader regional situation in the wake of Iran's aggression against Qatar and neighbouring Arab states. The message also emphasised Cairo's commitment to diplomatic solutions as the preferred path to preserving regional security.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani and His Excellency Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed al-Khulaifi.

The high-level exchanges between Cairo and Doha reflect a broader pattern of intensifying Arab diplomatic engagement following Iran's attacks on several Gulf states.

Egypt's proactive outreach - through both a direct presidential call and a ministerial visit in the same period - signals the weight Cairo is placing on Arab solidarity at a moment of acute regional tension. The back-to-back contacts also underscore a growing consensus among Arab nations that a unified front and a commitment to diplomatic channels are essential to containing the crisis and preventing further escalation.

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