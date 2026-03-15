Oscars 2026: Michael B. Jordan Honoured With Best Actor For 'Sinners'

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, March 16 (IANS) Hollywood actor Michael B. Jordan bagged the trophy for Best Actor at the ongoing 98th edition of the Academy Awards for his performance in the film 'Sinners'. The win marked the first Oscar of his career and represented a major milestone after years of acclaimed performances in both independent and blockbuster films.

In 'Sinners', Jordan portrayed a complex central character navigating moral conflict and personal redemption. Critics highlighted the emotional depth and physical intensity of the performance, noting how Jordan carried much of the film's dramatic weight. The role required a combination of psychological nuance and commanding screen presence, which contributed to the film's strong reception during the awards season.

He first gained wide recognition for his role in the television series Friday Night Lights before transitioning successfully into film. His notable performances include Fruitvale Station, Creed, and Black Panther. Over time, he established himself as one of the most prominent actors of his generation.

'Sinners' is a period drama directed by Ryan Coogler. The film is set in the American South during the early 20th century, and follows two brothers returning to their hometown and confronting a violent past tied to crime, race, and survival. The narrative blends historical context with themes of redemption, loyalty, and identity. The film features an ensemble cast including Hailee Steinfeld and Delroy Lindo, with a score composed by Ludwig Goransson.

Ludwig also took home the Academy Award for Best Original Score at the 98th Academy Awards for his work on 'Sinners'. This marked his third Oscar after 'Oppenheimer' and 'Black Panther'.

The 98th Academy Awards ceremony is underway at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

This year, the Oscars is being hosted by late-night host Conan O'Brien, who also emceed the 2025 show. Director Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners' is leading the awards race this season with 16 nods, including top honours of best picture, director, and actor.