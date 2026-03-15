Diane Keaton Honoured At 98Th Oscars Rachel Mcadams Pays Tribute

The 98th Academy Awards paid tribute to several dignitaries who passed away over the past year during the 'In Memoriam' segment. Legendary actress Diane Keaton was among those honoured. Rachel McAdams, who starred alongside Keaton in 'The Family Stone', took the stage to honour a few of the stars who died this year, including her costar, as per Variety.

Rachel McAdams' heartfelt tribute

"For over 50 years, luminous on screen and indelible in life, believe me when I say there isn't an actress of my generation who is not inspired by and enthralled with her absolute singularity," said McAdams. "She wore so many hats, literally and figuratively, actress, artist, author, activist, but no hat more important to her than being a mother to her two children. She meant so much to so many of us. I remember she used to sing this old Girl Scout song she used to sing on set, which is just so her: 'Make new friends, but keep the old. One is silver, and the other is gold. A circle is round. It has no end. That's how long I'll be your friend.' And so to our friend, Diane Keaton, celebrating a life in silver and gold, a legend with no end," McAdams said.

A celebrated career

The 'Annie Hall' star passed away due to pneumonia on October 11, 2025. She built up a beloved presence in Hollywood over her five-decade career, starring in the "Godfather" trilogy, "Something's Gotta Give," and "The First Wives Club." Her other notable film roles included "Father of the Bride," "Manhattan," and "Baby Boom." (ANI)

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