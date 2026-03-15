Weather Today: IMD Issues Alert For Assam, Arunachal Warns Of Heavy Rainfall After Odisha's Devastating Tornado
IMD in a post on X stated,“Heavy to very heavy rainfall expected across parts of Northeast India.... Residents are advised to stay alert and follow official weather updates.”
The weather office warned against isolated thunderstorm activity and gusty winds over East and adjoining Central India from 16 to 19 March. IMD's latest weather bulletin states,“Isolated thunderstorm activities accompanied with Gusty winds also likely over East and adjoining Central India during 16th to 19th March, with its peak intensity on 16th March, 2026.”
It further noted, "A fresh Western Disturbance likely to cause Rain/Thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds along with hailstorm likely over Western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains from 18th March."Yellow alert in Assam and Mizoram
A yellow alert for heavy rains continues to be intact for Assam.
Predicting heavy rainfall, the weather department also issued a yellow alert for Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh.
In Sunday's devastating tornado, two people and more than 17 were injured in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district. Over 100 houses were damaged, after a whirlwind struck multiple villages near Karanjia along National Highway (NH)-220.
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