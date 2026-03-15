MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Theme:“Golden Threads – Weaving Aspirations”

HOCHIMINH CITY, March 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 12th Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival 2026 is organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism and the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union, in coordination with relevant organizations, under the theme “Golden Threads – Weaving Aspirations.”

The festival took place from March 1 to March 31, 2026, with highlight activities from March 6 to March 8, 2026 at Nguyen Hue Walking Street, along with events at cultural venues, historical sites, and major tourist attractions across Ho Chi Minh City.

After 11 editions, the Ao Dai Festival has become one of the city's representative cultural–tourism events, helping promote the Vietnamese Ao Dai and strengthen Ho Chi Minh City's destination image.

In 2026, the festival featured 17 main activities along with numerous supporting programs throughout the city. Key highlights include: the Festival Opening Ceremony on March 6, 2026; the Ao Dai Art Program on March 7, 2026; the International Women's Day Celebration on March 8 combined with Ao Dai Folk Dance Ensemble and Ao Dai parade on March 8, 2026; and the Final Round of the Ho Chi Minh City Graceful Ao Dai Contest on March 8, 2026.









The 12th Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival 2026

The festival held cultural and experiential activities such as Ao Dai exhibition and experience spaces, the Children's Ao Dai Design Contest, the Online Ao Dai Photo Contest, and a panel discussion on Ao Dai with Consuls General and international students, along with cultural tours and photo tours promoting tourism with the Ao Dai Festival Ambassadors.

Within the festival framework, the “Ao Dai of Love” program collects Ao Dai and fabric donations to tailor Ao Dai for disadvantaged women and female workers. Furthermore, many tourist attractions and travel businesses offer free or discounted promotions for visitors in Ao Dai.

The 12th Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival 2026 continues to affirm the cultural value of the Vietnamese Ao Dai, contributing to promoting national identity and showcasing Ho Chi Minh City as a dynamic and culturally rich destination to international visitors.

Ho Chi Minh City warmly invites international visitors to attend the Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival 2027 in the first week of March 2027.

Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Center

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