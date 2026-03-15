MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Glaucoma in Pets: The Silent Enemy That Can Steal Their Sight, But Not Their Spirit appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

Glaucoma is not a condition exclusive to humans. It also affects dogs and cats, and when not detected early, it can cause severe pain, irreversible vision loss, and even the removal of the eye.

This happened to Maguito, one of the three dogs belonging to TV host and former Miss Costa Rica, Karina Ramos, who had an eye removed last December due to glaucoma.

Karla Quesada, Academic Director of the Veterinary Nursing Technician program at Neotropical University and a professor at the San Francisco de Asís School of Veterinary Medicine, explained that glaucoma is a condition that increases pressure inside the eye. It is as if the eye were“inflating” from the inside.

That pressure, she added, damages the optic nerve, which is responsible for transmitting visual information to the brain. When that nerve is damaged, vision is lost, and unfortunately, that damage is irreversible.

The little dog lost an eye

In dogs, especially, it can cause blindness very quickly if left untreated. In Maguito's case, it went further, Karina said.

“I started to notice he seemed a little lost, as if he were seeing less and less. Every now and then his eye would turn red and look like it was closed. So the doctors told me it was surely just irritation, prescribed some eye drops, and that was it.”

“But one day I came home and he couldn't move because of the pain. I made an emergency appointment with an ophthalmologist. When we got there, the doctor told me that the pressure should be between 15 and 25, but Maguito's was at 58.

“That causes them a lot of pain, and light bothers them a lot too. Although we tried treatments and he improved, he still had episodes of severe pain from time to time. So all the doctors recommended removing the eye, and that's what we did in December. I cried a lot,” Ramos told this publication.

Glaucoma: Damage That Can Progress Rapidly

In many cases, glaucoma progresses rapidly. The most concerning aspect is that by the time owners notice the animal is“seeing less,” the damage may already be significant, as in Maguito's case.

Among the early signs that can be detected at home, the veterinarian mentioned:

. Red or swollen eye

. A“glassy” or cloudy appearance

. Dilated pupil that does not react to light

. Visible enlargement of the eye

. Obvious pain: the pet rubs its face or avoids being touched

. Disorientation or bumping into objects

If any of these symptoms appear, you should seek veterinary care immediately.

Are certain breeds more prone to this condition?

Quesada noted that some dog breeds have a greater genetic predisposition, such as the Cocker Spaniel, Basset Hound, and Husky. The specialized literature also includes the Chow Chow.

In cats, it is less common for the condition to arise from hereditary causes. The specialist noted that it often appears as a result of chronic eye inflammation.

That is why, in animals with a family history or those of at-risk breeds, preventive eye exams are key, even from an early age.

When glaucoma develops in one eye, there is a chance that the other eye will also develop the condition, especially if it is hereditary.“Regular veterinary checkups allow us to detect any changes and take action before the damage becomes more severe,” he emphasized.

Is there a treatment?

Glaucoma cannot always be cured, but it can be managed. Treatment may include medications to lower eye pressure, laser therapies, and even surgery in advanced cases.

In severe cases involving intense pain and total vision loss, it may be necessary to remove the affected eye to improve the animal's quality of life.

That's why one of the biggest concerns for pet owners is what will happen if their pet goes blind. The good news is that animals have an amazing ability to adapt.

“Animals adapt surprisingly well to blindness because they rely heavily on their sense of smell and hearing. The most important thing is to keep their environment stable.

“It's important not to constantly move furniture, to avoid obstacles, and to secure staircases. A pet can be completely happy even without sight, as long as it isn't in pain,” the veterinarian emphasized.

The post Glaucoma in Pets: The Silent Enemy That Can Steal Their Sight, But Not Their Spirit appeared first on The Costa Rica News.